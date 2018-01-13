Newman’s free throws, defensive stop help Kansas claim Sunflower Showdown win

More Videos 1:08 Bruce Weber explains what was supposed to happen during K-State's final possession Pause 2:49 Taylor Eldridge wraps up WSU’s 72-69 win over Tulsa 9:09 Bennett says investigation into police officer in swatting case still ongoing 0:55 Derby girls win over undefeated South 5:57 My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 1:25 Dean Wade: Winning at KU would be huge for every K-Stater 0:55 Swatting suspect makes first appearance before a Wichita judge 0:51 A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House Video Link copy Embed Code copy

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' victory over K-State Kansas coach Bill Self on what he thought of the Jayhawks' 73-72 victory over Kansas State on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Kansas coach Bill Self on what he thought of the Jayhawks' 73-72 victory over Kansas State on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

