More Videos

2:12 'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says

1:38 KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield

1:35 KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... '

0:49 David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss

1:21 David Beaty's first thoughts following KU's loss to K-State

2:06 KU basketball players hilariously explain roommate snack smackdown over Donut Sticks

2:17 KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks

2:14 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

1:08 Crowd reacts as Mizzou and Kansas basketball players run onto court for warmups

0:40 Joel Embiid discusses what he misses most about college at Kansas

0:51 David Beaty evaluates QB Peyton Bender's debut