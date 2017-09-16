KU’s road losing streak reaches 42 with 12-point loss at Ohio

Brian Haines did his best to make it hospitable.
The Ohio tight ends coach cleaned up his office before Saturday’s 42-30 victory over Kansas. Yes, the pink stick-it note from his daughter remained posted on the wall — “I love you” it read — but folders that included call logs and film evaluation were neatly stacked into a file on the corner of his desk.
There was good reason for this. Room W503 that towers over Peden Stadium doubles as the visiting radio booth, and though members of KU’s broadcast team were a bit crammed, they did their best to not disturb Haines’ space.
It was only one example of the disparity between the two programs — at least when it comes to resources off the field.
While KU football completed a $2 million locker-room renovation last year — including a new recruiting lounge with popcorn machine — Ohio’s recruiting lounge literally is the press box, a 40-by-15-foot room with temporary seating for a second row. As KU athletic director Sheahon Zenger prepares to release official plans for a $300 million Memorial Stadium renovation project, Ohio stuffs a full uniformed football player mannequin in a narrow hallway between two offices, likely because there’s no room for it anywhere else.
The disadvantages of being a MAC school are stark and obvious. Yet, none of that would have been evident by watching what happened on the field Saturday, as Ohio looked like the team with the better facilities and recruiting advantages as it controlled its Big 12 foe from the start.
KU was especially outmatched defensively while falling behind 25-14 at halftime.
The Jayhawks continued a troubling pattern from the previous week of being unable to cover receivers at any level. Ohio — a run-first team under coach Frank Solich — rotated two quarterbacks, who threw for 175 first-half yards and two touchdowns. As a whole, the Bobcats averaged 8.7 yards per play before the break while scoring on four of their five non-kneel-down possessions.
KU’s offense, after struggling early, did enough to keep the game close. Khalil Herbert found an opening for a 56-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and receiver Chase Harrell later brought down a jump ball in the corner of the end zone to complete an 18-play, 80-yard scoring drive.
It wouldn’t be enough. Just when KU built some momentum early in the second half with a Mike Lee interception, quarterback Peyton Bender gave it back on the very next play with a pick of his own.
Ohio followed with a touchdown to make it 32-14, and KU wouldn’t threaten after that.
The Jayhawks (1-2) open Big 12 play next week with a home game against West Virginia.
