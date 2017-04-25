California guard Charlie Moore transfering to Kansas

Kansas coach Bill Self has once again dipped into the transfer market to fill a future need.
Charlie Moore, a 5-foot-11 guard who played for California last season, committed to play for KU on Tuesday, making it official with a post on his Twitter account. He will have to sit out next season with three years of eligibility remaining after that.
Moore, originally from Chicago, averaged 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds as a starter for the Bears last season. He also scored a career-high 38 points in his second game against UC Irvine.
A former Mr. Basketball Illinois, Moore was Rivals’ 55th-ranked player in the class of 2016. He projects as the point guard replacement for Devonté Graham following his senior year.
Moore, who made 35 percent of his threes last season, had issues finishing shots inside. He made 46 percent of his shots at the rim, according to Hoop-Math.com, which contributed to his overall 41-percent accuracy from two-point range.
This continues a trend of Self taking in transfers. Memphis’ Dedric and K.J. Lawson announced their intentions to come to Lawrence earlier this month, while current squad members Dwight Coleby (Mississippi), Malik Newman (Mississippi State) and Sam Cunliffe (Arizona State) also made it to KU after starting elsewhere.
With the addition of Moore, KU has no remaining scholarships for next year’s class unless guard Svi Mykhailiuk decides to remain in the NBA Draft.
Jesse Newell: @jessenewell
Comments