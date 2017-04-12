University of Kansas

April 12, 2017

KU’s Josh Jackson pleads not guilty to misdemeanor, to seek diversion

By Jesse Newell

LAWRENCE

Kansas freshman Josh Jackson pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge during his arraignment at Douglas County District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson, who appeared with attorney Hatem Chahine, was charged Feb. 24 with one count of criminal damage to property of less than $1,000, which is a Class B non-person misdemeanor. His trial was set for 1:30 p.m. May 24, with Chahine saying that he was planning to file for a diversion. Bond was set for $500.

The KU guard has another court date set for 9 a.m. Friday at Lawrence Municipal Court for three charges stemming from a Feb. 2 traffic incident. Jackson received a ticket on Feb. 7 for “duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, inattentive driving and improper backing” and was subsequently suspended one game by coach Bill Self.

Jackson, who is projected to be a top-three pick in this year’s NBA Draft, has not yet declared his intentions to turn pro.

