Kansas seniors Frank Mason, Landen Lucas and Tyler Self will bring the Jayhawks’ annual senior barnstorming basketball game to East High on May 5.

Mason is the consensus national player of the year.

An autograph session begins at 6 p.m., following by the game against a group of high school all-stars at 8.

Tickets are $12 and may be purchased in advance at Tad’s Locker Room, Citizens Bank, Sports Time Fan Shop West, or by phone at 316-973-7193.

twitter email Frank Mason accepts AP Player of Year award Kansas guard Frank Mason accepts the 2017 Associated Press college basketball player of the year award at the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star