Kansas puts away Michigan State 90-70 to advance to Midwest Regional semifinals

Top-seeded Kansas turned away a Michigan State rally in the second half, getting 23 points from freshman Josh Jackson to win 90-70 in a Midwest Regional second-round game in Tulsa.
Kansas (30-4) advances to Thursday’s regional semifinal against Purdue at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. Michigan State finishes 20-15.
Senior Frank Mason had 20 points and Devonte Graham added 18 for KU, which saw Michigan State cut a double-digit lead to five by halftime. The Spartans trailed 54-53 with 12:18 to play, but the Jayhawks took control with a 26-14 run over the next nine minutes.
Comments