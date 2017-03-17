Top-seeded Kansas rolls over UC Davis 100-62 in NCAA opener

The NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 seeds are safe in their battles against No. 16s for yet another year.
Kansas’ top-seeded basketball team clobbered No. 16-seed UC Davis 100-62 on Friday night in a first-round game. The lopsided victory followed wins by No. 1 seeds Villanova, Gonzaga and North Carolina — the powerful No. 1s improving to 132-0 in first-round games since the tournament went to 64 teams in 1985.
Frank Mason scored 22 points (on 8-of-14 shooting) with eight assists and five rebounds. Josh Jackson had 17 points and seven rebounds. Svi Mykhailiuk and Devonté Graham had 16 each, while Landen Lucas had 13 points and 11 boards for (29-4) KU, which advances to Sunday’s second-round game against either Miami or Michigan State.
Senior Tyler Self, who scored five points late, hit a three that put KU at an even 100 points with 21 seconds left.
Chima Moneke scored 20 points (with nine rebounds), Brynton Lemar 17 points and former Lansing High player Siler Schneider 10 for UC Davis, whose season ended at 23-13.
KU hit 56.3 percent of its shots and was 11of 25 from three and 17 of 20 from the line. UC Davis hit 33.9 percent of its shots and was 4 of 20 from three and 16 of 18 from the line.
This one looked as if it might be close at first.
Led by forward Moneke, plus Schneider, who scored seven quick points, the Aggies were tied 21-21 with 7:51 left in the first half. Yes, it was that close more than 12 minutes into the half.
Then Jackson scored four points off a reverse layup and a spectacular left-handed scoop shot, and Mason had four points in a 10-0 surge that stretched to 17-1 and 29-7 by the end of the half. Two of Mason’s points were free throws following a technical foul on UC Davis coach Jim Les.
Courtesy of that 29-7 run, KU led 50-28 at the break. Mason and Mykhailiuk each had six in that run, while Graham had five and Jackson four points.
Mason, Jackson and Graham had 11 points apiece the first half, while Mykhailiuk had nine. Moneke and Schneider had 10 apiece for UC Davis, which hit 9 of 32 shots (.281) the first half (1 of 6 threes, 9 of 11 free throws) to KU’s 18 of 32 (.563). KU was 5 of 14 from three the first half and 9 of 11 from the line. Led by Lucas and Mason, who had eight and five boards respectively, KU outboarded the Aggies, 50-28, the first half.
The Aggies did not threaten the final half.
KU missed its first four shots, Jackson converting at 17:11 to give KU a 3-0 lead. Mason had hit a free throw at 18:11 to open the scoring. Jackson and Graham hit threes to turn a 8-5 deficit into a 11-8 lead at 13:41. Thanks in part to Schneider’s five points, UC Davis knotted the score at 13 with 12:17 left in the half.
