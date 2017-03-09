Top-seeded Kansas upset by TCU in Big 12 quarterfinals

No. 1 Kansas couldn’t survive another large second-half deficit, rallying from 11 points down but ultimately losing to TCU 85-82 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo.
The Horned Frogs (19-14) will face Iowa State in Friday night’s semifinals. KU will wait until Sunday’s NCAA selection show to find out its tournament site and opponent.
Playing without Big 12 Freshman of the Year Josh Jackson, suspended one game by coach Bill Self, Kansas led 39-27 with 4:20 left in the first half after TCU coach Jamie Dixon was hit with a technical foul and Frank Mason made two free throws. TCU closed the half with a 16-3 run and led 43-42 at halftime.
The Horned Frogs used a 13-2 surge early in the second half to build a 60-49 lead with 13:55 left. KU rallied and the teams traded the lead. KU took a 78-76 lead with 3:12 remaining, when Kenrich Williams (18 points, 8 rebounds) fouled out for TCU.
Mason’s basket gave KU an 80-76 lead, but TCU tied it with a minute left on four free throws.
Landen Lucas missed a shot inside, then TCU called timeout to set up a play. Robinson drove the lane and made a layup with 30 seconds remaining for an 82-80 lead.
Mason tied the game with two free throws with 22 seconds left after he fell to the floor and a foul was called, though it didn’t look like he contacted a TCU player.
Svi Mykhailiuk tipped the three-point attempt by TCU freshman Desmond Bane, but also landed on him for a foul with 2.5 seconds to go. Bane made all three.
Devonte Graham missed a tying three-point attempt at the buzzer for KU, which lost its first game in the tournament for the first time in eight years.
