KU’s Josh Jackson suspended for Big 12 Tournament opener following traffic citation

Kansas freshman basketball player Josh Jackson will miss the Jayhawks’ Big 12 Tournament opener, KU coach Bill Self announced Wednesday.
The one-game suspension stems from a Feb. 2 traffic incident that Jackson told Self about Monday. Jackson is scheduled to appear in Lawrence Municipal Court this month after being cited for three traffic violations.
Jackson, 20, received a ticket on Feb. 7 for “duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, inattentive driving and improper backing,” according to the court. He is scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. March 27.
According to Self, Jackson backed into a parked car on the KU campus and left without leaving his information.
“Although Josh has acknowledged his responsibility and has handled it himself, he didn’t tell me about it until Monday,” Self said in a release. “He should have left his contact information at the time and notified us immediately.”
Self told The Star that Lagerald Vick would start in place of Jackson on Thursday in the Big 12 quarterfinals at the Sprint Center. Jackson was with the team in Kansas City and is expected to play if KU reaches the semifinals.
Before first publishing Wednesday morning that Jackson had been cited, The Star asked a KU athletic official for comment. That official said the athletic department was aware of the incident and would have a statement. About 15 minutes after The Star’s story was published, KU issued a news release that said Self had suspended Jackson.
After KU’s shootaround Wednesday at the Sprint Center, which Jackson participated in, Self elaborated on his decision to suspend Jackson.
“To me it was a pretty easy decision. If it was a singular event, I obviously would not have (suspended him) for something that he did,” Self said. “Based on some other things that we’ve obviously dealt with, it was something I felt like we needed to do.
“I also know that this would not be an issue at all if we didn’t have an issue prior. One issue prior.”
In a separate matter, Jackson faces one misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage stemming from an early morning Dec. 9 car vandalism outside a Lawrence bar that was reported by KU women’s basketball player McKenzie Calvert. Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned on April 12 in Douglas County District Court.
The Star’s Gary Bedore contributed to this report
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
Comments