Kansas holds off Oklahoma State to wrap up regular season

Kansas finished the Big 12 basketball regular season on Saturday the same way it opened the 2016-17 campaign: On a long winning streak.
The No. 1-ranked Jayhawks upended Oklahoma State 90-85 at Gallagher-Iba Arena for their eighth straight victory.
KU (28-3, 16-2 Big 12), which won its 13th-straight league crown by a whopping four games over West Virginia, Iowa State and Baylor, opened the conference campaign with seven straight victories from Dec. 30 to Jan 21.
Frank Mason scored 27 points Saturday and Josh Jackson added 17 for the Jayhawks, who will meet the winner of Wednesday’s Oklahoma-TCU game in a Big 12 tournament quarterfinal contest at about 2 p.m. Thursday at Sprint Center.
Jeffrey Carroll had a career-high 27 points and Jawun Evans contributed 22 points and 15 assists.
The Jayhawks, who led by just three points at halftime after holding a 12-point advantage (42-30 at 3:41), used a 7-0 run to turn a 47-46 deficit into a 53-47 lead at 16:55. KU kept the lead the rest of the way, but not without a bit of a scare.
The Jayhawks led 79-70 at 5:35, but OSU cut the gap to 79-75 at 4:53. It was 83-78 following a Landen Lucas dunk at 2:31. It was 83-80 when KU’s Jackson hit a three from the corner to make it 86-80 at 1:47. OSU cut the gap to 86-82 on two Evans free throws. OSU missed a pair of threes at that point, KU holding its four-point lead at 45 seconds. Mason hit two free throws with 29.3 seconds left to give KU an 88-82 lead but Carroll responded with a three-pointer at 18.3 to cut the gap to 88-85. Vick hit a layup off a long inbounds pass from Jackson to ice the win, 90-85.
Mason scored 11 points in the first half as KU hit 55.2 percent of its shots and led 43-40 at the break.
OSU closed the half on an 8-0 run. Evans hit three free throws following a foul by Svi Mykhailiuk then hit a three, followed by two free throws from Carroll, who had 14 points the first half.
KU now has won the Big 12 by four games four times in the 21-year history of the league: this season, as well as 1996-97, 1997-98 and 2009-10.
Mason, who needed to score at least 12 points and dish seven assists Saturday to become the only player in Big 12 history to average 20 points and five assists a game, did accomplish that feat with his 27-point, nine-assist effort.
Big 12 Tournament
At Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.
Wednesday’s Play-In Games
On ESPNU
No. 9 Oklahoma (11-19) vs. No. 8 TCU (17-14), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Texas (10-21) vs. No. 7 Texas Tech (18-13), about 8:30
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
On ESPN2
No. 5 Oklahoma St. (20-11) vs. No. 4 Iowa St. (20-10), 11:30 a.m.
OU-TCU winner vs. No. 1 Kansas (28-3), about 2 p.m.
On ESPNU
Texas-Texas Tech winner vs. No. 2 West Virginia (24-7), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Kansas St. (19-12) vs. No. 3 Baylor (25-6), about 8:30
Friday’s Semifinals
On ESPN or ESPN2
First two quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
Second two quarterfinal winners, about 8:30
Saturday’s Championship
On ESPN
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
