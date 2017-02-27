West Virginia routs Kansas women

Kansas was outscored 24-8 in the first quarter on Monday night en route to a 73-54 loss at West Virginia, ending the Jayhawks’ regular season at 8-21 overall, 2-16 in the Big 12 Conference.
Tied at 4, West Virginia began an 11-0 run early in the first period. Teana Muldrow’s layup at the first-quarter buzzer ended a 20-4 run by the Mountaineers.
KU’s leading scorer, Jessica Washington, had 18 points and four rebounds, making 7 of 22 shots. KU shot 29.5 percent (18 of 61).
McKenzie Calvert, the Jayhawks’ second-leading scorer at 10.2 points, did not play for a second straight game.
KU finishes last in the Big 12 and will the 10th seed in the conference tournament, playing 7-seed Oklahoma State at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Oklahoma City.
KANSAS: Umeri 3-5 2-2 8,Washington 7-22 4-4 18, Christopher 2-7 3-4 7, Cheadle 1-5 1-2 4, Kopatich 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 2-2 5, O’Neal 2-7 0-0 5, Robertson 0-4 2-2 2, Manningallen 2-6 1-1 5.
WEST VIRGINIA: Martin 6-15 4-4 17,Ray 5-8 0-0 11, Montgomery 1-2 5-6 7, Rhodes 0-1 0-0 0,Pardee 1-5 1-2 3, Brewer 2-9 2-2 7, Muldrow 7-11 1-2 15, King 6-7 1-4 13.
Kansas
8
10
20
16
—
54
West Virginia
24
17
21
11
—
73
3s: KU 3-16 (Cheadle, Brown, O’Neal), WV 3-18 (Martin, Ray, Brewer). Rebounds: KU 33 (Manningallen 5), WV 44 (Muldrow 11). Assists: KU 8 (Christopher 4), WV 11 (Ray 5).
