Jayhawks can wrap up conference crown outright with win at Texas

Kansas knows what it’s like to play Texas on the road a few days after staking claim to at least a share of the Big 12 basketball title.
“Last year at this time we were in the same position,” KU senior forward Landen Lucas recalled.
The Jayhawks defeated Texas 86-56 victory on Feb. 29, 2016 at Erwin Center — a resounding 30-point win that wrapped up an undisputed league championship.
“We went to Texas and had a great game. We went down there and had fun,” Lucas said. “Hopefully we will have a free mind the rest of the year and build some momentum going into the postseason.”
The Jayhawks (25-3, 13-2 Big 12), who assured themselves a tie for their 13th consecutive league title with an 87-68 victory Wednesday at home against TCU, for a second straight year can eliminate their closest competitors — five-loss teams Iowa State, Baylor and West Virginia — with a victory at Texas (10-18, 4-11).
“This is really when it gets fun,” Lucas said. “It’s what you play so hard through the conference for and preseason. It’s to set yourself up for this position and look forward to the tournament.”
The ninth-place Longhorns, who have lost four consecutive games, fell to Kansas 79-67 on Jan. 21 at Allen Fieldhouse. KU led by four points (53-49) with 14:13 left, six points (59-53) with 10:11 left and seven points (71-64) at 3:31.
Lucas grabbed 14 rebounds while scoring two points in 31 minutes in the January victory over the Longhorns. His counterpart, Texas freshman big man Jarrett Allen, scored 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in 34 minutes.
Allen, a 6-11, 235-pound McDonald’s All-American who considered Kansas in recruiting, was three rebounds shy of tying Iowa State’s Chuck Duncan (22 in 1995) for most rebounds against KU in a conference game.
“He was the best player in the game,” Kansas coach Bill Self said of Allen. “Certainly we’ve got to do a better job on him.”
It would help if Kansas sophomore forward Carlton Bragg built on his career-high tying 15-point outing (seven rebounds, three blocks) against TCU on Wednesday. The 6-10, 240-pound Bragg scored eight points and grabbed two rebounds in the first meeting versus the Longhorns.
“I’ve got to build on it, take little steps,” said Bragg, who entered the TCU game with 10 points, six rebounds and one block combined in his previous four games. “I’ve got to practice even harder, work even harder because we’ve got bigger things we need to accomplish.”
Another former Kansas recruit, 6-4 freshman Andrew Jones, scored 15 points with five rebounds and five assists for Texas in the first meeting, while Eric Davis, 6-3 sophomore who also had considered KU, had 12 points and three steals.
Ten of Kansas’ 15 Big 12 games have been decided by six points or less, including each of its previous seven contests prior to Wednesday. All seven of Texas’ home league games have been decided by four points or less.
“That should motivate you right there, just the fact you have a team (coming to Austin) that’s one of the best teams in the country, a team that once again has tied for the Big 12 championship,” Smart said of the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks.
“I think if you look at it from a broader perspective as a basketball player, games like these and opponents like these are why you come to college to play big-time basketball. It’s important for us to look at it as another opportunity. Obviously it’s a big-time challenge as well, but that’s why you play the game. I know as a coaching staff we are really excited about seeing what our guys can do and seeing how our guys can grow from the last time we played them.”
No. 3 Kansas at Texas
- When: 5 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Erwin Center, Austin
- Records: KU 25-3, 13-2 Big 12; UT 10-18, 4-11
- Radio: 1240-AM, 98.7-FM
- TV: ESPN
Lineups
P
Kansas
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Landen Lucas
6-10
Sr.
7.6
8.3
G
Svi Mykhaikiuk
6-8
Jr.
10.0
3.3
G
Frank Mason
5-11
Sr.
20.3
a-4.9
G
Devonte Graham
6-2
Jr.
13.1
a-4.4
G
Josh Jackson
6-8
Fr.
16.5
7.1
P
Texas
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Jarrett Allen
6-11
Fr.
13.3
8.3
F
Shaq Cleare
6-8
Sr.
8.1
4.8
G
Andrew Jones
6-4
Fr.
11.3
a-3.4
G
Kerwin Roach
6-4
So.
10.2
3.8
G
Eric Davis
6-3
So.
8.0
2.7
a-assists
Kansas (25-3, 13-2): KU has won the last six meetings in the series, and 14 of 16.… The Jayhawks beat Texas 79-67 on Jan. 21 at Allen Fieldhouse. UT’s Allen had 22 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks. It was most rebounds against KU since Iowa State’s Jackson Vroman grabbed 19 on Feb. 21, 2004.… KU has 13 league wins for the 12th-straight season.
Texas (10-18, 4-11): The Longhorns have dropped four straight league games, including Monday’s 77-62 loss to West Virginia.… Texas has had 14 of its 28 games decided by five points or less. The Longhorns are 5-9 in those games. All seven of UT’s home Big 12 games have been decided by four points or less.
RPIs as of Friday: KU 1, UT 167.
