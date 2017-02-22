Kansas clinches tie for 13th straight Big 12 title with 87-68 win over TCU

Kansas coach Bill Self embraced Big 12/national player of the year candidate Frank Mason, who proudly wore a “13 straight champions” hat after the Jayhawks’ 87-68 victory over TCU on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
“I hugged about everybody. I hugged them all,” Self said after a win that clinched at least a tie for the program’s 13th-consecutive regular-season conference crown.
“It has been an unbelievable run,” Self added of a stretch that ties UCLA for most consecutive league crowns in college hoops history. The Bruins won 13 straight Pac-10 titles under coaches John Wooden, Gene Bartow and Gary Cunningham during 1967-79.
“If you watched the video, you can understand why we could win 13. There’s a lot of hard-rocking guys who have played here over the time frame. We’ve been blessed to coach these guys.”
After the final horn, the Jayhawks (25-3, 13-2 Big 12) viewed a video that recognized several current and former players for their contributions in the 13-year streak. Self and his players also were presented the 2016-17 Big 12 title trophy by KU athletic director Sheahon Zenger.
“Let’s put it in perspective. We won 13 in a row. They (Bruins) won 13 in a row. They won 10 national championship in 12 years. We won one in 13. I think we have a little ways to go to catch that,” Self said with a smile. “I don’t think it’s right to be put in the same breath.
“I do think the turnover (in rosters) in today’s time speaks well to the consistency of what these guys have been able to accomplish over a course of a 2 1/2 -month period — January, February and March is pretty remarkable, though. It is a big deal. Every year you want to be the best among the people you compete with every year, which is people in your league.”
The Jayhawks, who have three games remaining in the league race, on Wednesday were led by Mason’s 20 points, Devonté Graham’s 17 points, Carlton Bragg’s career-high tying 15 points (and seven rebounds) and Josh Jackson’s 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Jackson threw a scare into the fans in the first half when he fell hard while playing defense and twisted his right foot. He headed to the locker room with 11:37 left in the first half and returned at 6:35. Jackson played the rest of the half and appeared to be fine the rest of the game, as evidenced by his productive, 26-minute performance (14 minutes the second half), which he punctuated with a vicious dunk with just 2:19 left and KU up 14 points.
He also had a ferocious one-handed dunk off a pass from Mason to open a 20-7 run that stretched a 49-47 lead at 16:10 to 69-54 with 7:18 left.
“That’s the quietest I’ve ever heard the place,” Jackson said of the fieldhouse reaction as he winced in pain on the court. “I twisted it in practice two days ago. It’s still kind of weak, but I’m all right.”
Better than all right in winning the league title in his first, and likely his only, try. He’s expected to head to the NBA after one season.
“It’s a special thing to be part of something that’s been going on so long,” Jackson said. “Like Coach told us earlier in the locker room, I don’t think we’ve done anything we’re not supposed to do yet. We’re really happy with it but we’ve still got work to do.”
Jackson also listened intently to comments from former KU guard Brandon Rush, who spoke to the team in the locker room after the game. Rush had his No. 25 jersey hung in the south rafters of Allen Fieldhouse in a halftime ceremony.
“He (Rush) said, ‘The hard part is just beginning. Stay focused, play our game and we’ll be fine,’ ” Jackson related.
Self said former KU guard Mario Chalmers, who attended to support his buddy and 2008 national title teammate Rush on his big night, also spoke to the team along with fellow ’08 team members Jeremy Case, Brady Morningstar and Brennan Bechard.
“They let them know there’s bigger fish to fry,” Self said.
KU received a big boost Wednesday from sophomore forward Bragg, who hit 7 of 10 shots. He had last scored in double figures on Jan. 16, with 10 points versus Iowa State.
“Carlton played great. He looked more athletic. Seeing him play above the rim was great to see,” Self said.
Bragg had three blocked shots in 22 minutes. Senior forward Landen Lucas had seven points and six boards in 17 minutes.
“Today I tried to bring a lot of energy to the team, make the little plays,” Bragg said, acknowledging, “I got a little swagger back. I’ve got to keep building.”
Of his busting out of a slump, Bragg said: “Landen coached me through it, told me to stick with it, to be patient. Frank, too. He said go out and play hard no matter what happens out there.”
Junior guard Graham had seven assists to one turnover on his 22nd birthday. He also hit 4 of 10 shots, including 3 of 7 threes. He was 6 of 6 from the line.
KU hit 19 of 27 free throws to TCU’s 8 of 12. Overall, KU hit 47.5 percent of its shots (10 of 23 from three) to TCU’s 39.1 percent (6 of 23 from three).
“It’s definitely a special day. I’m glad we could get the win on my birthday,” said Graham, who was serenaded by the student section while warming up on the south end of the fieldhouse before the game. Fans in the autograph line also sang “Happy Birthday” to Graham as he signed after the win.
“Being around all these guys, all the fans and winning 13 straight, I can’t ask for a better day,” Graham said.
Same goes for Self.
“It should not be about 13 straight tonight. It should be about these guys winning one,” Self said of his current players, “and Brandon being back here. I asked Mario, who played better? Us the first half (in leading 40-39) or was Brandon’s speech better? He said, ‘You guys were a lot better than Brandon’s speech,’ ” Self added, noting Chalmers was joking.
“I heard Brandon did a nice job speaking to the fans. I hope Brandon and his family enjoyed it.”
KU will next meet Texas at 5 p.m. Saturday at Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments