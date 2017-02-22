Kansas locks up its 13th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title

It was party time for Kansas’ basketball players, coaches and fans Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks hoisted the Big 12 championship trophy while modeling their title hats and t-shirts after an 87-68 victory over TCU that clinched at least a tie for the program’s 13th consecutive league crown.
In winning the title title with three games to play in the regular season, the Jayhawks (25-3, 13-2) moved into a tie with UCLA for most consecutive league crowns in college hoops history. UCLA won 13 straight Pac-10 titles under coaches John Wooden, Gene Bartow and Gary Cunningham from 1967-79.
Frank Mason led Kansas with 20 points, Devonté Graham scored 17, Carlton Bragg had a career-high tying 15 points and Josh Jackson added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
TCU (17-11, 6-9) was led by Alex Robinson’s 15 points. Kenrich Williams had 12 boards.
There was a bit of a scare the first half as Jackson fell hard on the defensive end and appeared to hurt his foot with 11:37 left in the first half. He went to the locker room, returned at 6:35 and played the rest of the half and appeared to be fine the rest of the game. He punctuated the night with a vicious dunk with 2:19 left and KU up 14.
KU, which led 40-39 at halftime, used an 8-0 run to grab a 57-47 lead with 14:16 to play. Jackson had a one-hand dunk off a lob from Mason, Mason a layup that barely rolled in after hanging on the rim a second, Jackson another bucket and Graham two free throws in the surge.
KU extended its run to 22-7 to build a 71-55 lead at 7:18. TCU moved to within 11 points at 4:11, but KU immediately extended the lead back to 14 at 3:00.
Mason had 13 points the first half, Jackson nine and Bragg eight with five rebounds in 13 minutes. Graham scored seven points the first half on his 22nd birthday.
