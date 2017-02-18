Kansas rallies past Baylor, closes in on 13th straight Big 12 title

A 10th straight victory over Baylor has Kansas’ basketball team on the verge of winning its 13th straight regular-season Big 12 championship.
The Jayhawks beat the Bears 67-65 on Saturday at Ferrell Center and, in the process, stretched their lead to three games in the league race with four games to play.
KU can assure itself at least a tie for the title by beating TCU on Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse.
A 13th consecutive crown would tie KU with UCLA (1967-79) for most consecutive conference titles in college basketball.
Landen Lucas hit two free throws with 11.5 seconds left to break a 65-65 tie and account for the margin of victory. He had grabbed a rebound of a Devonte Graham miss.
On BU’s final possession, Manu Lecomte missed a shot in the lane, with the ball careening to the corner and the clock running out.
Frank Mason scored 23 points and Josh Jackson added 16 for a KU team that has won four straight against BU in Waco. Baylor was led by Johnathan Motlley, Lecomte and Jo Lual-Acuil who scored 19, 16 and 11 respectively.
KU traileded by 12 points with 51 seconds left in the first half, but cut it to six by halftime on threes from Mason and Jackson. KU finally tied the score at 47-47 with 11:22 left on a stickback by Lagerald Vick.
The Jayhawks were down 47-41 at 11:22, but used an 11-0 run to grab a 52-47 lead at 10:07. Baylor responded to grab a 63-57 lead at 4:11.
BU grabbed a 56-52 lead with 6:59 left, Ishmail Wainright hitting a three that followed a bucket by Motley to tie the game and Lecomte scoring on a goaltending call by Mykhailiuk to give BU a 54-52 lead lead at 7:32. Lual-Acuil hit two free throws to make it 56-52 BU. KU cut the gap to 58-57 at 5:19, but King McClure hit a three and Motley a two and BU led, 63-57, at 4:11.
KU came all the way back to tie it at 65 on two free throws by Graham at 2:09.
BU’s Lecomte scored 11 points, Motley nine and Lual-Acuil six the first half as the Bears led, 35-29, at the break. Jackson countered with nine, Mason seven and Lagerald Vick five for KU.
Baylor opened a 12-point lead late in the half courtesy of a 12-4 run that stretched a 23-19 advantage to 35-23 at :51. Jake Lindsey and Lecomte had threes in the run, while Lecomte also had a two-pointer.
KU will meet TCU at 6 p.m., Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse.
Comments