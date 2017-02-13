Down 14 with 2:58 to go, Kansas pulls off a Fieldhouse miracle in OT

One loss at Allen Fieldhouse was enough for No. 3 Kansas, which overcame a 14-point West Virginia lead with less than three minutes to play with a one-for-the-ages 84-80 overtime victory on Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks (23-3, 11-2 Big 12), who avoided becoming the first KU team in 28 years to drop two straight at home, opened a two-game lead in the Big 12 race over Baylor.
West Virginia led by as many as 11 points the first half, 39-32 at halftime, and a whopping 14 points (64-50) with 2:58 left.
Frank Mason had 24 points, Devonte Graham 18, Lagerald Vick 14 and Josh Jackson 14 as KU battled back from a deficit deemed so big a spattering of fans headed to the exits.
It was 64-50 when KU made its remarkable comeback, tying the game, 71-71, on two Mason free throws with 21.6 seconds left.
Graham had hit a huge three with 33 seconds to play that cut a five-point deficit to 71-69. Earlier, Landen Lucas had a dunk following two Graham free throws and a steal in a four-point flurry that had cut the gap to 69-66 at with 51 seconds to go.
West Virginia’s Tariq Phillip missed a three at the buzzer that sent the game into OT tied 71-71.
Graham hit a three to open the overtime and give KU a 74-71 lead at 4:10. Jackson followed with a layup to give KU a 76-71 lead at 2:55. Graham hit a three to make it 79-71 at 2:13, West Virginia suffering three turnovers.
The Mountaineers cut the gap to 79-75 at :37.8 on a bucket by Esa Ahmad and two free throws by Adrian. Lucas made one of two free throws to make it 80-75 at :36. Mason hit two free throws at :22 to give KU a seven-point lead. West Virginia cut it to four and Lucas missed two free throws at 15.1 seconds, but West Virginia’s Adrian kicked a rebound out of bounds giving KU the ball back with 13.8 left in overtime.
KU suffered a turnover and Adrian scored on the other end to make it 82-80 KU with :10 left.
Mason was fouled on the inbounds and stepped to the line with 7.5 seconds left and hit two free throws to make it 84-80.
Time ran out and the Jayhawks had actually pulled off the amazing comeback, winning a game in which it trailed by 14 with less than three minutes to play.
West Virginia was led Ahmad, who had 20 points and Phillip 18.
KU hit 34.4 percent of its shots to West Virginia’s 41.3 percent.
West Virginia, which was trying to become the first team to sweep the regular-season series against KU in the Bill Self era, used an 8-0 run in the final 1:26 of the first half to erase a 32-31 deficit and grab a 39-32 halftime lead.
Jevon Carter, who hit a three to beat the halftime buzzer, had 11 points, Ahmad 10 and Phillip seven the first half. KU, which trailed by 11 points very early (18-7) only to build a 26-21 lead following a 19-3 surge, was led by Vick’s 10 first-half points. Josh Jackson scored six points with seven rebounds, while Mason, who had 12 points in Saturday’s win at Texas Tech, had five points the first half.
Phillip hit a three and scored off a steal as the Mountaineers opened the game on a 10-0 run, forcing Self to call a time out at 17:04. KU’s first points came on two Svi Mykhailiuk free throws at 16:37, making the score 10-2.
KU went to work when the deficit hit 11 at 18-7. Vick hit a pair of threes and later scored another bucket in KU’s 19-3 run. Mason had five points. Mykhailiuk concluded the run by accepting a deep baseball pass from Jackson and converting to make it 26-21 KU at 5:52.
The Mountaineers immediately embarked on a 7-0 run to grab a 28-26 lead. It was 32-31 KU when West Virginia rolled, 8-0, the final 1:26.
Big 12 Standings
Conf
All
Kansas
11-2
23-3
Baylor
9-4
22-4
West Virginia
8-5
20-6
Iowa St.
7-5
15-9
TCU
6-6
17-8
Kansas St.
5-7
16-9
Oklahoma St.
5-7
16-9
Texas Tech
5-8
17-9
Texas
4-8
10-15
Oklahoma
2-10
8-16
Monday’s Games
Texas Tech 84, Baylor 78
Kansas 84, West Virginia 80, OT
Tuesday’s Game
Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Comments