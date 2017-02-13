KU coach David Beaty announces departure of two staff members

Kansas coach David Beaty announced Monday that director of strength and conditioning Je’Ney Jackson and defensive line coach Michael Slater are no longer with the program.
Jackson, who came to KU two years ago after serving a similar role for the Indiana basketball team, is leaving the college coaching profession.
“He has children who are at an age where he would like to be able to be a bigger part of their everyday lives and he thought it was in his best interest to have a job that would allow him the time to do that,” Beaty said. “We are very grateful for the foundation Je’Ney set with our strength and conditioning program and wish him and his family all the best in the future.”
Slater, meanwhile, did not have his contract renewed after making $170,000 last year. He was hired in February 2016 after Calvin Thibodeaux became the defensive line coach at Oklahoma.
