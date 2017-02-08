KU women dominate Oklahoma State in 67-49 victory

Defense was the name of the game for Kansas’ women Wednesday night in a 67-49 victory over Oklahoma State in Lawrence.
The Jayhawks (8-16, 2-11 Big 12) held Oklahoma State to 30.8 percent shooting and forced 25 turnovers.
Aisia Robertson scored 14 points, Raytown’s Timeka O’Neal added 13 and Jessica Washington had 12 points for Kansas.
KU shot only 36.2 percent from the field but made 10 of 23 three-pointers for 43.5 percent.
Mandy Coleman led Oklahoma State (13-10, 3-9) with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
The Jayhawks will play Texas at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Austin, Texas.
