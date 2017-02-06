University of Kansas

Jayhawk football team gets another Louisiana commitment

By Jesse Newell

The Kansas football team continued its momentum in Louisiana with another addition from the state Monday.

Nelson Jenkins, a three-star defensive tackle from Plaquemine, La., committed to the Jayhawks through a post on his Twitter account.

Jenkins is KU’s seventh early commitment and sixth from the state of Louisiana. That includes Rivals top-300 players Devonta Jason (35th overall in Rivals, sixth at receiver), Corione Harris (60th, eighth cornerback) and Ja’Marr Chase (170th, 31st receiver).

For now, KU is the top-rated Big 12 team in the 2018 Rivals recruiting rankings. The Jayhawks — at seventh nationally — are ahead of powerhouse programs Alabama, Miami, Ohio State and Nebraska.

There is still work to do for KU’s staff. Oral commitments in football are non-binding, meaning prospects are free to change their minds until national signing day.

