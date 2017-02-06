KU’s Carlton Bragg will suit up at K-State after Bill Self ends his suspension

Kansas sophomore forward Carlton Bragg will be available to play in Monday’s 8 p.m. game at Kansas State, KU coach Bill Self said Monday afternoon.
Bragg missed the past three games — a Jan. 28 win at Kentucky, a win over Baylor last Wednesday and Saturday’s loss to Iowa State — as part of a suspension for an undisclosed violation of team rules. Self announced Bragg’s indefinite suspension on Jan. 26.
Bragg was granted diversion Wednesday through the Lawrence Municipal Court after being charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The six-month diversion agreement stipulates the case will be dismissed if Bragg completes the diversion requirements, according to documents requested by The Star and obtained Monday through the court. Bragg was ordered to pay $63 in court costs and a $300 diversion fee.
He must notify the city prosecutor of any offenses, arrests or convictions before the end of the diversion term, which started Feb. 1, according to the documents. The agreement also states Bragg shall not violate any ordinance, stature or resolution but says minor traffic infractions are not considered violations of the law. If he completes the agreement, Bragg can petition to have the case expunged after three years.
Self previously suspended Bragg on Dec. 9 after he was charged with misdemeanor battery in Douglas County District Court. Bragg missed one game and was reinstated after the charge was dismissed Dec. 14 and the woman who accused him, Saleeha Soofi, was charged instead. She has pleaded not guilty and her next court appearance, scheduled for Monday, was moved to March 6.
Bragg, 6 feet 10, is averaging 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 15 minutes per game and has appeared in 19 of KU’s 23 games.
The Star’s Jesse Newell contributed to this report
