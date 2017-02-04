Jayhawk report: Iowa State 92, No. 3 KU 89, OT

Saturday’s box
ISU 92, No. 3 KU 89, OT
Iowa St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Holden
8
0-0
2-2
1
0
4
2
Burton
40
11-21
0-0
8
1
4
29
Mitrou-Long
43
8-14
0-0
4
2
4
22
Morris
44
9-16
4-5
2
7
1
25
Thomas
21
0-6
0-0
1
3
1
0
S.Young
32
0-1
1-3
6
0
3
1
D.Jackson
24
3-4
2-2
0
0
3
10
Weiler-Babb
13
1-2
1-2
2
1
1
3
Totals
225
32-64
10-14
24
14
21
92
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 18-34, .529 (Burton 7-9, Mitrou-Long 6-11, Morris 3-6, D.Jackson 2-3, Thomas 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 9 (22 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Burton, Holden, S.Young). Turnovers: 9 (Mitrou-Long 4, Burton 3, Holden, Thomas). Steals: 12 (Burton 6, Mitrou-Long 2, Morris 2, S.Young, Thomas). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
41
2-3
2-4
18
1
4
6
Graham
41
4-13
1-2
1
3
1
11
J.Jackson
33
5-13
4-7
10
3
3
15
Mason
41
9-11
10-12
6
5
3
32
Mykhailiuk
43
7-15
0-0
3
2
1
17
Vick
21
3-5
2-2
2
0
2
8
Lightfoot
5
0-0
0-0
2
0
2
0
Totals
225
30-60
19-27
42
14
16
89
Percentages: FG .500, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Mason 4-5, Mykhailiuk 3-7, Graham 2-6, J.Jackson 1-3, Vick 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 20 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Lucas, Mykhailiuk). Turnovers: 20 (J.Jackson 5, Lucas 5, Graham 3, Mason 3, Lightfoot 2, Mykhailiuk, Vick). Steals: 6 (Graham 2, J.Jackson 2, Mason, Mykhailiuk). Technical Fouls: None.
Iowa St.
38
44
10
—
92
Kansas
52
30
7
—
89
A—16,300 (16,300).
Prohm emotional after win
Second-year Iowa State coach Steve Prohm was a bit emotional after the game. The Cyclones snapped an 11-game losing streak in Allen Fieldhouse.
“(It’s a) tough business, man,” he said. “Also, it’s just we’ve come so close so many times this year. You do this because you want to see your kids happy. For Monte (Morris), Naz (Mitrou-Long) and those guys (five senior starters) you don’t want to let them down. They’ve had a great run here.”
Dotson attends
Devon Dotson, a 6-1 junior point guard from Providence Day High in Charlotte, N.C., attended the game on an unpaid recruiting visit. He is ranked No. 34 in the Class of 2018 by Rivals.com.
Home, sweet home
KU’s 51-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse ended Saturday with a 92-89 overtime loss to Iowa State. That home-court winning streak was the fourth-longest in school history.
Wins
Dates
Ended streak
69
2/7/07-1/22/11
Texas, 74-63
62
2/26/94-12/8/98
Iowa, 85-81
55
3/3/84-1/30/88
Kansas St., 72-61
51
1/11/14-2/4/17
Iowa St., 92-89, OT
