February 4, 2017 7:22 PM

Jayhawk report: Iowa State 92, No. 3 KU 89, OT

Saturday’s box

ISU 92, No. 3 KU 89, OT

Iowa St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Holden

8

0-0

2-2

1

0

4

2

Burton

40

11-21

0-0

8

1

4

29

Mitrou-Long

43

8-14

0-0

4

2

4

22

Morris

44

9-16

4-5

2

7

1

25

Thomas

21

0-6

0-0

1

3

1

0

S.Young

32

0-1

1-3

6

0

3

1

D.Jackson

24

3-4

2-2

0

0

3

10

Weiler-Babb

13

1-2

1-2

2

1

1

3

Totals

225

32-64

10-14

24

14

21

92

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 18-34, .529 (Burton 7-9, Mitrou-Long 6-11, Morris 3-6, D.Jackson 2-3, Thomas 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 9 (22 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Burton, Holden, S.Young). Turnovers: 9 (Mitrou-Long 4, Burton 3, Holden, Thomas). Steals: 12 (Burton 6, Mitrou-Long 2, Morris 2, S.Young, Thomas). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lucas

41

2-3

2-4

18

1

4

6

Graham

41

4-13

1-2

1

3

1

11

J.Jackson

33

5-13

4-7

10

3

3

15

Mason

41

9-11

10-12

6

5

3

32

Mykhailiuk

43

7-15

0-0

3

2

1

17

Vick

21

3-5

2-2

2

0

2

8

Lightfoot

5

0-0

0-0

2

0

2

0

Totals

225

30-60

19-27

42

14

16

89

Percentages: FG .500, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Mason 4-5, Mykhailiuk 3-7, Graham 2-6, J.Jackson 1-3, Vick 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 20 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Lucas, Mykhailiuk). Turnovers: 20 (J.Jackson 5, Lucas 5, Graham 3, Mason 3, Lightfoot 2, Mykhailiuk, Vick). Steals: 6 (Graham 2, J.Jackson 2, Mason, Mykhailiuk). Technical Fouls: None.

Iowa St.

38

44

10

92

Kansas

52

30

7

89

A—16,300 (16,300).

Prohm emotional after win

Second-year Iowa State coach Steve Prohm was a bit emotional after the game. The Cyclones snapped an 11-game losing streak in Allen Fieldhouse.

“(It’s a) tough business, man,” he said. “Also, it’s just we’ve come so close so many times this year. You do this because you want to see your kids happy. For Monte (Morris), Naz (Mitrou-Long) and those guys (five senior starters) you don’t want to let them down. They’ve had a great run here.”

Dotson attends

Devon Dotson, a 6-1 junior point guard from Providence Day High in Charlotte, N.C., attended the game on an unpaid recruiting visit. He is ranked No. 34 in the Class of 2018 by Rivals.com.

Home, sweet home

KU’s 51-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse ended Saturday with a 92-89 overtime loss to Iowa State. That home-court winning streak was the fourth-longest in school history.

Wins

Dates

Ended streak

69

2/7/07-1/22/11

Texas, 74-63

62

2/26/94-12/8/98

Iowa, 85-81

55

3/3/84-1/30/88

Kansas St., 72-61

51

1/11/14-2/4/17

Iowa St., 92-89, OT

