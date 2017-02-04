University of Kansas

February 4, 2017 3:36 PM

Iowa State beats 92-89 Kansas in overtime

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

LAWRENCE

For the first time in a very long time, Kansas’ basketball team has experienced the agony of defeat in Allen Fieldhouse.

The No. 3-ranked Jayhawks, who entered Saturday’s game against Iowa State following victories over No. 2 Baylor and No. 4 Kentucky, squandered a 15-point first-half lead and fell to the unranked Cyclones 92-89 in overtime, the end of the Jayhawks’ 51-game win streak in their tradition-rich building. KU’s last loss at Allen Fieldhouse had been to San Diego State, 61-57 on Jan. 5, 2014.

The Cyclones (14-8, 6-4 Big 12) also snapped Kansas’ 37-game home conference win streak. KU (20-3, 8-2) last fell in league play to Oklahoma State 85-80 on Feb. 2, 2013.

Deonte Burton scored 29 points for the Cyclones, while Monte Morris had 25 and Naz Mitrou-Long 22. KU was led by Frank Mason’s career-high 32 points off 9-of-11 shooting (4 of 5 from three and 10 of 12 from the line).

Mason missed a 10-footer in the final seconds of the second half – his first miss of the day – and the game went to overtime at 82-82.

ISU scored first in overtime on a bucket from the corner by Morris, followed by a three by Burton to make it 87-82 at 1:59. Svi Mykhailiuk hit a driving layup to cut it to 87-84 at 1:48.

Devonte Graham hit one of two free throws at 1:24 to cut the gap to 87-85. Josh Jackson hit one of two free throws with 53 seconds left to cut ISU’s lead to 87-86.

Donovan Jackson followed with a deep three from the corner at :26.7 with the shot clock running down to give ISU an 90-86 lead. Graham hit a deep three with 10.1 seconds left to cut the deficit to 90-89. Morris then stepped to the line and hit two free throws to make it 92-89. Mykhailiuk missed a deep three with two seconds left; ISU pulling out a comeback win.

Mykhailiuk had 17 and Josh Jackson 15 for KU. Jackson was 4 of 7 from the line.

KU, which led 29-25 with 6:58 left in the first half, used a 13-4 run to go up 42-29, at 3:31. KU extended the run to 21-10 and led 50-35 with 41 seconds left before halftime.

