Kansas wins battle for top spot in Big 12

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day Pause

0:42 Firefighters pay respect to Collis Grisby

1:07 Bruce Weber: 'We made good decisions' in upset of West Virginia

3:29 Wichita State defeats Bradley 64-49 at Carver Arena

1:14 Anisia Brumley wins Barton Scholarship

0:58 Car drives off freeway, crashes into bridge

5:01 Denise Neil explores the world of bourbon

0:47 Flying dogs? The newest way to combine Frisbees and man's best friend

2:09 One-night-only Final Friday show