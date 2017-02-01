Kansas wins battle for top spot in Big 12

The battle for undisputed possession of first place in the Big 12 went to Kansas, the Jayhawks claiming a pulsating 73-68 come-from-behind victory over Baylor on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
No. 3-ranked KU (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) stormed back from an eight-point first-half deficit to overcome the No. 2-rated Bears (20-2, 7-2) in a game that kept KU atop the league standings as it continues its quest for a 13th straight league title.
Josh Jackson scored a career-high 23 points, including a baseline drive and dunk that gave KU a 66-64 lead — it turned out the lead for good — with 2:27 left.
KU led 71-68 following one of two free throws by Svi Mykhailiuk with 18 seconds left. BU had one final possession to tie, but hounded by KU’s defense, couldn’t get a shot off and instead committed a turnover at 1.3 seconds.
KU’s Frank Mason, who had followed that Jackson bucket with two free throws at 1:55, was fouled before the final inbounds pass and went to the line at 1.3 seconds and iced the game by hitting two free throws for the 73-68 margin.
Mason finished with 19 points. He hit 12 free throws in 12 tries. Devonté Graham had 13 points and Mykhailiuk 11 for KU.
Baylor was led by Johnathan Motley and Manu Lecomte, who each had 16 points.
The Jayhawks used a timely 14-0 run to turn a 36-28 deficit (19:47) into a 42-36 lead at 16:31. Mason had six points, including a floater, and Mykhailiuk a pair of threes in the run. Baylor immediately responded to take a 43-42 advantage at 14:47, courtesy of a 7-0 spurt.
KU used an 8-2 run to turn a 45-45 tie at 13:00 into a 53-47 advantage at 10:17. Jackson and Graham had threes in the run. However, it no time, it was back to 53-52 KU at 7:52.
In the first half, Motley scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and grabbed six rebounds as Baylor led 34-28 at intermission.
KU’s Jackson scored 13 points the first half and Graham eight. Mason had just four points in the half on 1-of-6 shooting as KU struggled to 37 percent shooting — 4 of 11 from three.
Baylor, which trailed 7-2 early, kept it close until finally gaining separation. Down 19-18 with 8:22 left, BU used a 7-0 surge to grab a 25-19 advantage at 4:58. The Bears’ run continued to 10-2 and ultimately 16-8 and BU led, 34-26, in the last minute, KU scoring the final points of the half.
Duval attends game
Trevon Duval, a 6-foot-2 senior point guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., attended the game as part of an official recruiting visit.
Duval — he is ranked No. 3 in the recruiting Class of 2017 by Rivals.com — has a list of KU, Baylor, Duke, Arizona and Seton Hall. He attended Late Night in the Phog on an unofficial campus visit.
During his high school career, the New Castle, Delaware native also attended St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J., as well as Advanced Prep in Dallas. At one point he was a teammate of KU signee Billy Preston at Advanced Prep.
Young to announce date he’s committing
Trae Young a 6-2 senior guard from Norman (Okla.) North, reported on Twitter this week that he “will be announcing my commitment date later this week!! #ComingSoon.” Some say he’s down to KU and Oklahoma, but Kentucky is still on his list.
Young’s friend, Washington-bound Michael Porter, recently commented to Zagsblog.com on Young’s recruitment.
“He hasn’t told me anything, I don’t even think he knows but I’m thinking Oklahoma or Kansas,” Porter Jr. said at the Hoophall Classic.
Baylor notes
Chip Gaines, one of the hosts of HGTV's “Fixer Upper,” attended the game and sat by Baylor’s bench. The show is based in Waco, Texas.
