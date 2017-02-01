Surprise signing highlights KU football’s 2017 class

University of Kansas

Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender received an unexpected call at 8 a.m. Wednesday. His juco buddy, Octavius Matthews, was ready to join him in Lawrence.

“I wasn’t sure he was serious about coming here. He kept telling me he was, but you never know,” Bender said. “So it was a little surprising, but I’m fired up.”

Matthews was the unanticipated prize that completed KU coach David Beaty’s third recruiting class, as Rivals.com’s top-rated junior-college running back picked KU over Purdue and Tennessee. Those schools were his three finalists after he decommitted from Auburn last week.

“I would consider this one of the biggest victories that we’ve had in this class,” Beaty said, “because we had to battle some big-time places to get him all the way to the end.”

Matthews, who is 6 foot 1 and 200 pounds, shared the same backfield last season with Bender at Itawamba CC in Fulton, Miss. Beaty sees Matthews as a versatile weapon that can be used out of the backfield and as a slot receiver.

Bender described Matthews as “explosive” and believed he would be an immediate contributor.

“The ultimate goal for him, I know, is to make it to the NFL, and you can’t do that if you don’t play,” Bender said. “I think he made the right decision.”

KU’s other top signing Wednesday was a running back, as Dom Williams stuck with his commitment for more than a year. He ended his high school career ranked 10th on Texas’ all-time rushing list.

Beaty said Williams’ acceleration reminded him a bit of NFL rookie of the year Ezekiel Elliott.

“This guy will be a guy we will circle for a long time as one of the stars in his class,” Beaty said of Williams.

One other notable addition was Derby tight end Kenyon Tabor, whom Beaty referred to as “a pillar in our program.”

Beaty has often spoken about the importance of landing a top-ranked recruit from the state so others might follow. Tabor, at 6-4 and 215 pounds, was Rivals’ fifth-ranked player in Kansas.

“He caught enough balls to sink a battleship this year,” Beaty said. “So we’re going to throw him the ball a bunch, I promise you.”

KU, which did not differentiate between scholarship and non-scholarship players, listed 27 signees in its 2017 class.

Kansas’ 2017 recruiting class

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

School

Peyton Bender

QB

6-0

187

Itawamba (Miss.) CC

Earl Bostick

OL

6-6

260

Barnwell (S.C.)

Cole Brungardt

K

6-5

200

Lawrence

Sam Burt

DL

6-4

240

Abilene

Antonio Cole

CB

6-1

180

Highland CC

Hasan Defense

CB

6-0

180

Kilgore (Texas) JC

Jay Dineen

LB

6-2

215

Lawrence (Free State)

Joey Gilbertson

OL

6-3

284

Wichita (Northwest)

Quan Hampton

WR

5-8

165

Texarkana (Texas) Texas

J.J. Holmes

DT

6-2

310

Hutchinson CC

Kerr Johnson

WR

5-11

180

Santa Rosa (Calif.) JC

Kyron Johnson

LB

6-1

188

Lamar (Texas)

Liam Jones

K

5-10

160

Choctaw (Okla.)

Hunter Kaufman

WR

5-11

170

Pratt

Moses Marshall

TE

6-3

230

Brush (Ohio)

Octavius Matthews

RB

6-1

200

Itawamba (Miss.) CC

Willie McCaleb

DE

6-2

255

NW Mississippi CC

Quinton McQuillan

FB

6-2

225

Lansing

Cooper Root

LB

6-3

220

Wichita (Collegiate)

Sam Schroeder

TE

6-0

225

Wichita (Trinity)

Keyshaun Simmons

DE

6-2

270

Pearl River (Miss.) CC

Kenyon Tabor

WR

6-3

202

Derby

Shakial Taylor

CB

6-1

188

Mesa (Ariz.) CC

Robert Topps

CB

6-2

180

Marist (Ill.)

Dominic Williams

RB

5-8

185

Independence (Texas)

Jack Williams

OL

6-3

270

Argyle (Texas)

Takulve Williams

WR

6-0

199

St. Augustine (La.)

