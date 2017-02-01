KU’s Carlton Bragg reaches diversion agreement in municipal drug paraphernalia case

Kansas sophomore basketball player Carlton Bragg, who had been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in City of Lawrence Municipal Court, entered into a diversion agreement Wednesday, according to the court clerk. No further details about the agreement were available.
The charge against Bragg, 21, was entered in municipal court Monday after KU police said Friday he had been issued a notice to appear in court. Bragg was not scheduled to make his first court appearance until March 3.
The Star left a message with Bragg’s attorney, Hatem Chahine, seeking comment.
Bragg was indefinitely suspended from competition by KU coach Bill Self for an undisclosed team rules violation Thursday night. Bragg missed Saturday’s game at Kentucky and Self said Monday that Bragg wouldn’t play Wednesday night against Baylor. Self didn’t say when Bragg would return.
According to University of Kansas police, two glass smoking devices with residue were seized during their investigation into a reported rape in December at McCarthy Hall, where the men’s basketball team and other male students live. KU police said in a news release Friday morning that “there is no indication that the drug paraphernalia is related to the sexual assault case.”
According to a Lawrence city ordinance, possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor that can be punished by a fine of $200 to $2,500 with a possible jail term of up to one year. The ordinance also says the court is allowed to suspend all or part of the minimum fine.
A KU police investigation remains open into the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl and two other crimes, contributing to a child’s misconduct and furnishing alcohol to a minor, which allegedly occurred between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. Dec. 18 at McCarthy.
Police have not released any information about a suspect in those three offenses, including whether the suspect resides at McCarthy or attends KU.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments