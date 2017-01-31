University of Kansas

January 31, 2017 7:10 PM

A look at KU’s recruiting class

The top five

Player

Pos

Rank*

Ht.

Wt.

School

1. Dominic Williams

RB

546

5-8

185

Independence (Texas)

Williams is the No. 10 career rusher in Texas high school history and improved after he added weight between his junior and senior year. “He’s always had good moves and vision,” Rivals.com recruiting analyst Jon Kirby said. “This year he ran with more power, which I think made him more of a complete back.”

2. Hasan Defense

CB

79

6-0

180

Kilgore (Texas) CC

KU coach David Beaty said Defense, who signed with KU in mid-December, should give KU size and speed on the outside. “I think that he's a guy that's going to help us fill that void that our two senior corners left,” Beaty said. “I think that he can come in and compete to win that job.”

3. Willie McCaleb

DE

88

6-2

255

NW Mississippi CC

In December, Beaty described McCaleb as a dynamic player who has the potential to take away attention from KU’s other defensive end, All-Big 12 first-teamer Dorance Armstrong. “Man, we're going to like Willie McCaleb,” Beaty said. “He can run.”

4. Peyton Bender

QB

117

6-0

187

Itawamba (Miss.) CC

Beaty has already announced that Bender will compete in the spring with Carter Stanley for the starting quarterback position. Bender, who previously played under coach Mike Leach at Washington State for two seasons, has a quick release and also familiarity with the type of spread offense Beaty wants to run at KU.

5. J.J. Holmes

DT

119

6-2

310

Hutchinson CC

In December, Beaty described Holmes as a big, strong, fast defensive lineman with an impressive first step. The staff’s hope is that he can become similar to teammate Daniel Wise, who earned Pro Football Focus All-Big 12 honors last season.

*Ranking according to 247Sports.

One who got away

There were actually a few. Offensive lineman Grant Polley (Colorado), defensive end Troy James (Oklahoma) and Zack McKinney (Oklahoma) all originally committed to Kansas before choosing other programs. This perhaps can be seen as a positive, as KU’s coaches appear to be diagnosing talented guys early in the process.

Still fishing for

KU still could be searching for more depth at defensive end or safety after losing players like Fish Smithson, Greg Allen, Damani Mosby and Cameron Rosser to graduation.

Position answered

The Jayhawks needed to restock at cornerback after losing its two starters there along with a nickel back, and they did a good job with four players in the class, including two juco transfers. One to watch is 6-foot-2 high-schooler Robert Topps from Chicago, a Rivals three-star player. “He has long arms and is incredibly strong,” Kirby said.

Position unanswered

Though KU has only two offensive linemen in the class, it appears the team is counting on previous additions to fill in gaps. The Jayhawks received a boost last year from freshman walk-on Hakeem Adeniji, who started at left tackle, and also picked up Alabama transfer Charles Baldwin, who will be eligible in 2017 and should compete for a starting role.

The class

Signed (8)

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

School

Peyton Bender

QB

6-0

187

Itawamba (Miss.) CC

Hasan Defense

CB

6-0

180

Kilgore (Texas) JC

J.J. Holmes

DT

6-2

310

Hutchinson CC

Kerr Johnson

WR

5-11

180

Santa Rosa (Calif.) JC

Kyron Johnson

LB

6-1

188

Lamar (Texas)

Willie McCaleb

DE

6-2

255

NW Mississippi CC

Keyshaun Simmons

DE

6-2

270

Pearl River (Miss.) CC

Shakial Taylor

CB

6-1

188

Mesa (Ariz.) CC

Commitments (11)

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

School

Earl Bostick

OL

6-6

260

Barnwell (S.C.)

Antonio Cole

CB

6-1

180

Highland CC

Jay Dineen

LB

6-2

215

Lawrence (Free State)

Joey Gilbertson

OL

6-3

284

Wichita (Northwest)

Quan Hampton

WR

5-8

165

Texarkana (Texas) Texas

Liam Jones

K

5-10

160

Choctaw (Okla.)

Cooper Root

LB

6-3

220

Wichita (Collegiate)

Kenyon Tabor

WR

6-3

202

Derby

Robert Topps

CB

6-2

180

Marist (Ill.)

Dominic Williams

RB

5-8

185

Independence (Texas)

Takulve Williams

WR

6-0

199

St. Augustine (La.)

Related content

University of Kansas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

View more video

Sports Videos