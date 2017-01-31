A look at KU’s recruiting class

The top five
Player
Pos
Rank*
Ht.
Wt.
School
1. Dominic Williams
RB
546
5-8
185
Independence (Texas)
Williams is the No. 10 career rusher in Texas high school history and improved after he added weight between his junior and senior year. “He’s always had good moves and vision,” Rivals.com recruiting analyst Jon Kirby said. “This year he ran with more power, which I think made him more of a complete back.”
2. Hasan Defense
CB
79
6-0
180
Kilgore (Texas) CC
KU coach David Beaty said Defense, who signed with KU in mid-December, should give KU size and speed on the outside. “I think that he's a guy that's going to help us fill that void that our two senior corners left,” Beaty said. “I think that he can come in and compete to win that job.”
3. Willie McCaleb
DE
88
6-2
255
NW Mississippi CC
In December, Beaty described McCaleb as a dynamic player who has the potential to take away attention from KU’s other defensive end, All-Big 12 first-teamer Dorance Armstrong. “Man, we're going to like Willie McCaleb,” Beaty said. “He can run.”
4. Peyton Bender
QB
117
6-0
187
Itawamba (Miss.) CC
Beaty has already announced that Bender will compete in the spring with Carter Stanley for the starting quarterback position. Bender, who previously played under coach Mike Leach at Washington State for two seasons, has a quick release and also familiarity with the type of spread offense Beaty wants to run at KU.
5. J.J. Holmes
DT
119
6-2
310
Hutchinson CC
In December, Beaty described Holmes as a big, strong, fast defensive lineman with an impressive first step. The staff’s hope is that he can become similar to teammate Daniel Wise, who earned Pro Football Focus All-Big 12 honors last season.
*Ranking according to 247Sports.
One who got away
There were actually a few. Offensive lineman Grant Polley (Colorado), defensive end Troy James (Oklahoma) and Zack McKinney (Oklahoma) all originally committed to Kansas before choosing other programs. This perhaps can be seen as a positive, as KU’s coaches appear to be diagnosing talented guys early in the process.
Still fishing for
KU still could be searching for more depth at defensive end or safety after losing players like Fish Smithson, Greg Allen, Damani Mosby and Cameron Rosser to graduation.
Position answered
The Jayhawks needed to restock at cornerback after losing its two starters there along with a nickel back, and they did a good job with four players in the class, including two juco transfers. One to watch is 6-foot-2 high-schooler Robert Topps from Chicago, a Rivals three-star player. “He has long arms and is incredibly strong,” Kirby said.
Position unanswered
Though KU has only two offensive linemen in the class, it appears the team is counting on previous additions to fill in gaps. The Jayhawks received a boost last year from freshman walk-on Hakeem Adeniji, who started at left tackle, and also picked up Alabama transfer Charles Baldwin, who will be eligible in 2017 and should compete for a starting role.
The class
Signed (8)
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
School
Peyton Bender
QB
6-0
187
Itawamba (Miss.) CC
Hasan Defense
CB
6-0
180
Kilgore (Texas) JC
J.J. Holmes
DT
6-2
310
Hutchinson CC
Kerr Johnson
WR
5-11
180
Santa Rosa (Calif.) JC
Kyron Johnson
LB
6-1
188
Lamar (Texas)
Willie McCaleb
DE
6-2
255
NW Mississippi CC
Keyshaun Simmons
DE
6-2
270
Pearl River (Miss.) CC
Shakial Taylor
CB
6-1
188
Mesa (Ariz.) CC
Commitments (11)
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
School
Earl Bostick
OL
6-6
260
Barnwell (S.C.)
Antonio Cole
CB
6-1
180
Highland CC
Jay Dineen
LB
6-2
215
Lawrence (Free State)
Joey Gilbertson
OL
6-3
284
Wichita (Northwest)
Quan Hampton
WR
5-8
165
Texarkana (Texas) Texas
Liam Jones
K
5-10
160
Choctaw (Okla.)
Cooper Root
LB
6-3
220
Wichita (Collegiate)
Kenyon Tabor
WR
6-3
202
Derby
Robert Topps
CB
6-2
180
Marist (Ill.)
Dominic Williams
RB
5-8
185
Independence (Texas)
Takulve Williams
WR
6-0
199
St. Augustine (La.)
