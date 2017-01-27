A look at the best of Kansas, Kentucky basketball

Kansas against Kentucky always gets someone’s blood boiling.
Someone’s blue blood.
These are the two winningest programs in college basketball and you could name every street in Lawrence and Lexington after one of the great players who has suited up for the Jayhawks and Wildcats over the decades.
But there’s a rub for KU — Kentucky has won 22 of the 29 meetings. Game No. 30 is on tap for Saturday evening in Lexington and Kansas needs to follow up its overtime win last season in Lawrence with another win over the Wildcats or else it’s 23 of 30 for Kentucky, a gaudy .767 winning percentage that belies what this rivalry stands for.
Here’s a “what-if” for you. What if, somehow or some way, the 10-best players in Kentucky history could take on the 10 best to play for Kansas?
First, I’ve come up with a starting five and second five for each team, with a list of 12 who didn’t quite make the cut.
Let’s start there.
Kansas
First team
PG — Darnell Valentine (1978-81), four-time All-Big Eight, 1,821 career points.
SG — Kirk Hinrich (1999-2003), 141 games, 1,753 career points.
SF — Paul Pierce (1995-98), 1,768 points in three seasons, 16.4 points, 6.3 rebounds.
PF — Danny Manning (1984-88), career scoring leader with 2,951 points, 8.1 rebounds.
C — Wilt Chamberlain (1956-58), 1,433 points in two seasons, 29.9 points, 18.3 rebounds.
Second team
PG — Jacque Vaughn (1993-97), 1,207 career points, 6.4 assists.
SG — Jo Jo White (1965-69), 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds.
SF — Brandon Rush (2005-08), 1,477 points in three seasons, 13.6 points.
PF — Nick Collison (1999-2003), 2,097 career points, 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds.
C — Clyde Lovellette (1949-52), Final Four MVP; 1,972 career points, 813 career rebounds.
12 who missed: Bill Bridges, Mario Chalmers, Sherron Collins, Perry Ellis, Drew Gooden, Wayne Hightower, Raef LaFrentz, Aaron Miles, Marcus Morris, Dave Robisch, Wayne Simien, Andrew Wiggins.
Kentucky
First team
PG — John Wall (2009-10), 16.6 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds during one season.
SG — Tony Delk (1992-96), 1,890 points, 283 three-pointers.
SF — Jamal Mashburn (1990-93), 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds in three seasons.
PF — Cliff Hagen (1950-54), 19.2 points, 13.4 rebounds.
C — Dan Issel (1966-70), 2,138 points, 25.8 points, 13 rebounds.
Second team
PG — Kyle Macy (1975-80), 1,784 points, 51.4 FG percentage.
SG — Louie Dampier (1964-67), 1,575 points.
SF — Jack Givens (1974-78), 2,038 career points, 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds.
PF — Alex Groza (1948-51), two-time All-American and Final Four most outstanding player.
C — Anthony Davis (2011-12), 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds in one season.
12 who missed: Derek Anderson, Ralph Beard, Sam Bowie, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Grevey, Ron Mercer, Cotton Nash, Tayshaun Prince, Frank Ramsey, Bill Spivey, Antoine Walker, Kenny Walker.
Something tells me Kentucky wouldn’t win 22 of 29 in this matchup against Kansas.
Chamberlain, Manning and Pierce on the front line?
Does any school in the history of college basketball have a better group up front? Alcindor, Wicks, Rowe at UCLA, maybe?
Since the Associated Press starting naming All-America teams in 1948, Kentucky has produced 17 All-Americans to KU’s 13.
If there was a Mount Rushmore of college basketball standouts, you could make a strong case for Manning and Chamberlain from Kansas, even though Wilt only played two seasons at KU, and for Issel and Hagen from Kentucky.
And any discussion of the game’s greatest coaches would include Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp, who is from Halstead, and Kansas’ Phog Allen. The two guys currently running these programs, KU’s Bill Self and Kentucky’s John Calipari, aren’t bad, either.
Let’s break down this fantasy matchup between Kansas and Kentucky:
Point guard — Valentine and Vaughn vs. Wall and Macy. Wall gives Kentucky a slight edge, although Valentine, from Wichita Heights, doesn’t get enough credit for his incredible Kansas career. Wall is up for a tough game, I know that.
Shooting guard — Hinrich and White vs. Delk and Dampier. Good stuff here. All are tremendous shooters. Dampier is the leading scorer in ABA history and that’s saying something. I like Hinrich-White a smidge better.
Small forward — Pierce and Rush vs. Mashburn and Givens. The difference here is Givens vs. Rush; Givens is better. Pierce gets a slight edge over Mashburn as the starter. Overall, give Kentucky the edge.
Power forward — Manning and Collison vs. Hagen and Groza. Wow. Just who do I think I am trying to pick between Manning and Hagen? Or Collison and Groza for that matter? I’m going with Manning/Collison, though, which won’t make Kentucky fans happy. Fortunately, I work in Kansas.
Center — Chamberlain and Lovellette vs. Issel and Davis. Four of the best centers to ever play college basketball. But Kansas has Wilt. And Clyde. And the Jayhawks have the edge here, too, although Issel was great and Davis might turn out to be one of those Mount Rushmore guys.
