West Virginia ends Kansas’ 18-game winning streak

Kansas’ 18-game winning streak is history.
The Jayhawks, who rattled off 18 straight victories after a season-opening loss to Indiana on Nov. 11, suffered loss No. 2 on Tuesday night, an 85-69 decision to West Virginia in WVU Coliseum.
It was a familiar setting for a KU loss. The No. 2-ranked Jayhawks (18-2, 7-1 Big 12) dropped their fourth consecutive game in Morgantown.
Esa Ahmad exploded for a career-high 27 points for West Virginia. Nathan Adrian had 11 and Tarik Phillip 10.
KU senior guard Frank Mason, who was booed every time he touched the ball, had his first off night in a while. Mason, the Big 12’s leading scorer, scored five points the first half and finished with 15 on 6-of-16 shooting. He missed 7 of 9 shots the first half.
Josh Jackson had 22 points and Devonté Graham 17 for KU. West Virginia hit 7 of 19 threes; KU 12 of 28. KU hit 42.4 percent overall to West Virginia’s 48.3.
The Jayhawks led by as many as six points the first half (28-22 at 5:30), yet trailed by three at halftime (38-35). The Jayhawks were down by 10 points the second half (55-45 at 13:41) yet rallied to take the lead 59-58 on a Svi Mykhailiuk three at 9:48.
However, West Virginia (16-4, 5-3) immediately built the lead back to five points (64-59) scoring some off a KU zone the Jayhawks went to the final half because of foul problems. KU trailed 64-61 with 7:11 left on a Jackson slam, but WVU went on a 6-0 run to go up 70-61 at 4:55.
The Mountaineers built the lead to 74-63 at the final TV time out, with 3:14 left.
The Jayhawks hit seven threes the first half but still trailed at the break.
KU led, 11-8, at 14:59 thanks to five points from Graham, three from Jackson and three from Mykhailiuk. Ahmad had all eight points for the Mountaineers.
Mason scored his first points of the game on a three-pointer that opened a 9-0 run that turned a 17-13 deficit into a 22-17 lead at 8:26. KU stretched the run to 15-5 on threes from Lagerald Vick and Jackson and led, 28-22.
West Virginia used a 8-0 run to turn a 31-26 deficit (3:59) into a 34-31 lead. Carter and Adrian had threes and Phillip a two in the surge.
KU’s Landen Lucas picked up his second foul at 8:46 and sat the rest of the half. He played seven minutes the first half and had five boards. He finished with 2 points and 10 boards.
West Virginia scored the first six points of the second half to open a 44-35 lead at 19:11, forcing Bill Self to call time out. Ahmad had four in that run.
KU did cut the gap to 46-42, but West Virginia quickly recovered and built the lead to 10 (55-45) at 13:41.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
11
1-2
0-2
10
0
4
2
Graham
25
6-10
2-3
3
3
2
17
Jackson
32
7-12
4-8
4
4
5
22
Mason
34
6-16
0-0
4
2
3
15
Mykhailiuk
29
2-9
0-0
4
7
2
6
Bragg
24
1-4
0-0
1
0
4
2
Self
20
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Lightfoot
10
0-1
0-2
1
0
1
0
Coleby
9
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Vick
4
2-5
0-0
1
0
1
5
Newman
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-59
6-15
28
16
22
69
Percentages: FG .424, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Jackson 4-4, Graham 3-7, Mason 3-7, Mykhailiuk 2-8, Vick 1-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Bragg, Lightfoot). Turnovers: 13 (Graham 4, Jackson 3, Mason 3, Bragg, Lucas, Mykhailiuk). Steals: 3 (Mason 2, Vick). Technical Fouls: None.
WVU
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Adrian
29
4-6
0-0
5
2
2
11
Ahmad
32
10-17
7-9
5
2
1
27
Macon
11
2-2
3-4
5
1
4
7
Carter
34
3-8
0-0
8
9
3
9
Miles
25
3-7
3-4
2
3
0
10
Phillip
24
3-6
4-4
4
4
3
10
Konate
20
3-5
2-2
4
0
2
8
Watkins
10
0-3
0-0
3
0
1
0
West
9
1-4
0-0
1
0
1
3
Myers
4
0-2
0-0
1
1
0
0
Bender
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
29-60
19-23
38
22
18
85
Percentages: FG .483, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Adrian 3-3, Carter 3-7, Miles 1-4, West 1-4, Ahmad 0-1, Phillip 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 8 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Konate 2, Adrian, Macon). Turnovers: 8 (Adrian 2, Macon 2, Carter, Konate, Myers, Watkins). Steals: 9 (Phillip 3, Carter 2, Adrian, Ahmad, Miles, West). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas
35
34
—
69
West Virginia
38
47
—
85
