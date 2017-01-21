University of Kansas

January 21, 2017 7:54 PM

Jayhawk report: KU 79, Texas 67

Saturday’s box score

KANSAS 79, TEXAS 67

Texas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Allen

34

9-14

4-7

19

0

1

22

Cleare

22

4-9

3-4

2

1

2

11

Davis

36

3-10

4-4

1

0

2

12

Roach

29

1-9

0-0

1

3

4

2

J.Young

20

0-2

0-0

1

0

0

0

Jones

29

6-9

0-0

5

5

2

15

Yancy

18

1-1

0-2

1

0

3

3

Banks

8

1-4

0-0

1

0

2

2

Isom

4

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

25-59

11-17

31

9

16

67

Percentages: FG .424, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Jones 3-4, Davis 2-7, Yancy 1-1, Isom 0-1, Roach 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 19 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 3, Jones 2, Banks, Cleare). Turnovers: 19 (Allen 6, Cleare 3, Jones 3, Davis 2, J.Young 2, Roach 2, Banks). Steals: 7 (Davis 3, Jones 2, Roach 2). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lucas

31

0-4

2-2

14

1

2

2

Graham

36

6-10

2-4

5

5

0

18

Jackson

32

6-14

1-3

5

2

3

15

Mason

34

7-15

1-2

2

7

3

17

Mykhailiuk

30

4-7

2-2

4

1

2

12

Vick

18

1-4

2-2

3

0

2

5

Bragg

15

3-5

2-2

2

0

4

8

Lightfoot

4

1-1

0-0

2

0

0

2

Totals

200

28-60

12-17

37

16

16

79

Percentages: FG .467, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Graham 4-8, Mason 2-4, Mykhailiuk 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Vick 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 16 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Lucas 2). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 6, Mykhailiuk 3, Bragg 2, Lucas 2, Vick 2, Mason). Steals: 14 (Jackson 4, Graham 3, Mykhailiuk 3, Bragg, Lucas, Mason, Vick). Technical Fouls: None.

Texas

33

34

67

Kansas

41

38

79

A—16,300 (16,300).

Streaks

The victory over Texas marked KU’s 50th straight win in Allen Fieldhouse. It is the fourth-longest fieldhouse win streak in KU history and the second longest in the 14-year Bill Self era.

The all-time record is 69 games set by Self’s Jayhawks in the span of Feb. 7, 2007 until Jan 22, 2011. Texas snapped the 69-game streak with a 74-63 win.

▪ KU’s current win streak of 18 games ties the second longest in the Self era –the third time a Self team has won 18 in a row. School record win streak is 23 straight games from March 6, 1935 to March 26, 1936.

ISU time set

Tipoff time for KU’s home game against Iowa State on Feb. 4 has been set for 1 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.

Worth noting

Former Kansas guard Sherron Collins, actor and KU fan Rob Riggle, and Royals announcer Denny Matthews attended Saturday’s game. … KU reserve forward Mitch Lightfoot had a tip-in of a Mason miss with 5:45 left in the first half. Self said it was the best tip the Jayhawks have had this season. … Kansas’ 50-game win streak in Allen Fieldhouse is the fourth-longest Allen Fieldhouse win streak in program history and the second longest in the 14-year Self era. The all-time record is 69 games set by Self’s Jayhawks in the span of Feb. 7, 2007-Jan. 22, 2011. … Mason passed the 1,500 point mark for his KU career. He’s now 20th on the all-time list, passing Ron Kellogg, with 1,514 points.

University of Kansas

KU coach Bill Self bothered by turnovers in win over Texas

