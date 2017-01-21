Jayhawk report: KU 79, Texas 67

Saturday’s box score
KANSAS 79, TEXAS 67
Texas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Allen
34
9-14
4-7
19
0
1
22
Cleare
22
4-9
3-4
2
1
2
11
Davis
36
3-10
4-4
1
0
2
12
Roach
29
1-9
0-0
1
3
4
2
J.Young
20
0-2
0-0
1
0
0
0
Jones
29
6-9
0-0
5
5
2
15
Yancy
18
1-1
0-2
1
0
3
3
Banks
8
1-4
0-0
1
0
2
2
Isom
4
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-59
11-17
31
9
16
67
Percentages: FG .424, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Jones 3-4, Davis 2-7, Yancy 1-1, Isom 0-1, Roach 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 19 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 3, Jones 2, Banks, Cleare). Turnovers: 19 (Allen 6, Cleare 3, Jones 3, Davis 2, J.Young 2, Roach 2, Banks). Steals: 7 (Davis 3, Jones 2, Roach 2). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
31
0-4
2-2
14
1
2
2
Graham
36
6-10
2-4
5
5
0
18
Jackson
32
6-14
1-3
5
2
3
15
Mason
34
7-15
1-2
2
7
3
17
Mykhailiuk
30
4-7
2-2
4
1
2
12
Vick
18
1-4
2-2
3
0
2
5
Bragg
15
3-5
2-2
2
0
4
8
Lightfoot
4
1-1
0-0
2
0
0
2
Totals
200
28-60
12-17
37
16
16
79
Percentages: FG .467, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Graham 4-8, Mason 2-4, Mykhailiuk 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Vick 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 16 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Lucas 2). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 6, Mykhailiuk 3, Bragg 2, Lucas 2, Vick 2, Mason). Steals: 14 (Jackson 4, Graham 3, Mykhailiuk 3, Bragg, Lucas, Mason, Vick). Technical Fouls: None.
Texas
33
34
—
67
Kansas
41
38
—
79
A—16,300 (16,300).
Streaks
The victory over Texas marked KU’s 50th straight win in Allen Fieldhouse. It is the fourth-longest fieldhouse win streak in KU history and the second longest in the 14-year Bill Self era.
The all-time record is 69 games set by Self’s Jayhawks in the span of Feb. 7, 2007 until Jan 22, 2011. Texas snapped the 69-game streak with a 74-63 win.
▪ KU’s current win streak of 18 games ties the second longest in the Self era –the third time a Self team has won 18 in a row. School record win streak is 23 straight games from March 6, 1935 to March 26, 1936.
ISU time set
Tipoff time for KU’s home game against Iowa State on Feb. 4 has been set for 1 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.
Worth noting
Former Kansas guard Sherron Collins, actor and KU fan Rob Riggle, and Royals announcer Denny Matthews attended Saturday’s game. … KU reserve forward Mitch Lightfoot had a tip-in of a Mason miss with 5:45 left in the first half. Self said it was the best tip the Jayhawks have had this season. … Kansas’ 50-game win streak in Allen Fieldhouse is the fourth-longest Allen Fieldhouse win streak in program history and the second longest in the 14-year Self era. The all-time record is 69 games set by Self’s Jayhawks in the span of Feb. 7, 2007-Jan. 22, 2011. … Mason passed the 1,500 point mark for his KU career. He’s now 20th on the all-time list, passing Ron Kellogg, with 1,514 points.
