Kansas beats Texas 79-67

Kansas’ winning streak in Allen Fieldhouse has reached 50 games and counting.
Devonté Graham, Frank Mason and Josh Jackson combined for 50 points and an KU’s defense plucked a season-high 14 steals Saturday as the Jayhawks (18-1, 7-0) claimed a 79-67 victory.
The Jayhawks overcame a Texas (7-12, 1-6) team that was led by the 22-point, 19-rebound outing of freshman Jarrett Allen.
Graham scored 18, Mason 17, Jackson 15 and Svi Mykhailiuk 12 for KU. Landen Lucas had 14 rebounds.
Allen’s effort — he missed a couple minutes of the second half after injuring his ankle but returned with 7:45 remainng — flirted with the all-time KU opponent record of 22 rebounds in a conference game by Iowa State’s Chuck Duncan in 1995.
KU hit 11 of 23 threes and 46.7 percent overall. KU hit 12 of 17 free throws. Texas was 6 of 16 from three and hit 42.4 percent overall.
KU led 71-64 with two minutes left before scoring rolling in the final two minutes to win by 12.
Graham scored 15 points off 5-of-9 shooting (3 of 7 from three) to pace KU to a 41-33 halftime lead. Texas, which trailed 14-2 early, kept it close thanks to inside players Allen and Shaquille Cleare, who had 10 and nine points respectively. Allen had 10 rebounds the first half, good for a double double.
The Jayhawks hit just 41.2 percent of their first half shots, but did connect on seven threes in 14 tries to Texas’ two threes in five tries. KU had 10 steals the first half and forced 12 turnovers.
Texas committed six early turnovers and KU led, 14-2, at 15:22. Graham had seven points and Frank Mason five in that run. KU stretched the lead to 19-5 at 13:37 with Graham (nine) and Mason (five) combining for 14 of the 19.
A 9-0 Texas run cut KU’s 24-12 lead to 24-21 at 6:31. Cleare had four points in the run.
KU reserve forward Mitch Lightfoot had a tip in of a Mason miss and KU led, 26-21, at 5:45.
Graham hit two threes and Svi Mykhailiuk one in a 9-2 surge that stretched a 26-23 lead to 35-25 at 3:31. Mykhailiuk hit two free throws after an intentional foul by Davis and KU led by 12, 39-27, at the two-minute mark. However, Texas closed strong. Allen in fact, beat the buzzer with a bucket as KU led at halftime, 41-33.
KU will next meet West Virginia at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Morgantown, W.Va.
