No. 24 West Virginia women beat Kansas, snap two-game skid

Tynice Martin scored 21 points and No. 24 West Virginia beat Kansas 62-51 on Wednesday night.

Martin was only 5-of-20 shooting, though made 9 of 12 free throws. Lanay Montgomery added 15 points and 13 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season and Teana Muldrow had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, her fourth double-double.

The Mountaineers (15-4, 3-4 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak despite scoring 16 points below their average and committing 25 turnovers.

Jessica Washington scored 24 points on 7-of-22 shooting for the Jayhawks (6-12, 0-7). McKenzie Calvert added 12 points.

Kansas had the lead briefly in the third quarter before a Martin 3-pointer put West Virginia up 39-37 at the end of the period.

Calvert got Kansas within four with 2 1 / 2 minutes left with a 3-pointer but Muldrow made a layup before the Mountaineers sank 10 free throws in the final 45 seconds.

