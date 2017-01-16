Kansas handles Iowa State 76-72

Kansas’ basketball players on Monday may have issued a statement to the Associated Press Top 25 voters who failed to copy the country’s coaches and rank the Jayhawks No. 1 in this week’s poll.
KU, which moved from No. 2 to 1 in the USA Today coaches poll, but remained No. 2 in the media rankings in the wake of No. 1 Baylor’s loss to West Virginia, looked worthy to many in a 76-72 victory over Iowa State that snapped KU’s two-game losing streak to the Cyclones in hostile Hilton Coliseum.
Frank Mason had 16 points and six rebounds and Landen Lucas 14 points and six rebounds for the Jayhawks, who improved to 17-1 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12.
ISU fell to 11-6, 3-3.
Svi Mykhailiuk had 13 points and Carlton Bragg 10 for KU, which led by as many as 10 points with 1:55 left (73-63), hanging on at the end as ISU cut the gap to three with 26 ticks remaining and 14.6 to go.
Devonté Graham, who had nine points, sank 1 of 2 free throws at 12.8 seconds to up the lead back to four and assure victory.
Monte Morris had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for ISU.
The Jayhawks hit 19 of 31 shots for 61 percent the first half, but led 43-37 at the break.The first-half attack was incredibly balanced as Mason had nine points and a whopping five players had six — Graham, Mykhailiuk, Lagerald Vick, Lucas and Bragg. Josh Jackson contributed four.
Mykhailiuk and Vick had five rebounds apiece the first half as KU outboarded ISU, 20-9, yet again, led by just six at the break.
ISU kept it close in part because of 11 KU turnovers (to ISU’s six) and also because of the duo of Deonte Burton (21 points overall) and Morris, who had 13 and 10 points respectively.
Morris had four steals the first half and four rebounds. He suffered an uncharacteristic three turnovers. Burton hit 6 of 10 shots in the half for a Cyclone team that made 50 percent of its shots (16 of 32). KU hit 4 of 10 threes the first half; ISU 3 of 12.
KU will next meet Texas at 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, where the Jayhawks have won 49 consecutive games and 35 straight Big 12 Conference games.
Jackson, Allen honored
KU freshman guard Josh Jackson on Monday shared the Big 12’s newcomer of the week award with Texas’ Jarrett Allen. Jackson averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in wins over Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. His double double versus OSU (20 points, 11 rebounds) was his fourth of the season. He entered Monday’s game against ISU with four games of 20 or more points this season. Allen averaged 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in games against TCU and West Virginia. TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky was named player of the week.
Jackson on Monday tied Tyshawn Taylor for most newcomer of the week recognitions in KU history (four). Jackson on Dec. 27 was named Big 12 Player of the Week and joined former KU players Ben McLemore (2012-13) and Mario Chalmers (2005-06) in earning both league player and newcomer honors in the same season.
Preston in McDonald’s game
KU signee Billy Preston, a 6-9, 220-pound senior forward from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., has been named a member of the West team for the McDonald’s All-America game March 29 at Chicago’s United Center. Preston is ranked No. 8 in the recruiting Class of 2017 by Rivals.com. Trae Young, a 6-2 senior guard from Norman (Okla.) North was also selected to the West team. He has a list of KU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kentucky. Trevon Duval, a 6-3 senior guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., who also has KU on his list of schools, will play for the East team. He’s ranked No. 3 in the Class of 2017 by Rivals.com.
KANSAS 76, IOWA ST. 72
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
28
7-9
0-0
6
1
3
14
Graham
37
3-8
2-4
2
8
0
9
J.Jackson
27
3-11
0-0
8
5
5
6
Mason
33
7-12
0-1
6
1
0
16
Mykhailiuk
33
5-7
0-0
6
0
3
13
Vick
27
4-6
0-0
5
3
1
8
Bragg
15
5-9
0-0
6
0
2
10
Totals
200
34-62
2-5
39
18
14
76
Percentages: FG .548, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Mykhailiuk 3-5, Mason 2-3, Graham 1-3, J.Jackson 0-2, Vick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 18 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Jackson 2, Vick 2, Lucas). Turnovers: 18 (J.Jackson 4, Lucas 4, Mason 3, Vick 3, Graham 2, Bragg, Mykhailiuk). Steals: 4 (Graham 2, Mason, Vick). Technical Fouls: None.
Iowa St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Bowie
13
0-6
0-0
0
0
2
0
Burton
34
9-21
2-4
5
0
2
21
Mitrou-Long
31
7-13
1-2
2
3
3
18
Morris
40
9-15
2-2
7
7
2
23
Thomas
33
2-5
0-0
0
0
0
6
Weiler-Babb
27
0-2
2-2
7
3
1
2
D.Jackson
16
0-0
0-0
0
2
0
0
S.Young
6
1-1
0-0
0
0
2
2
Totals
200
28-63
7-10
21
15
12
72
Percentages: FG .444, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Morris 3-4, Mitrou-Long 3-9, Thomas 2-5, Burton 1-6, Weiler-Babb 0-1, Bowie 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 10 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Burton 3, Morris, Weiler-Babb). Turnovers: 10 (Burton 3, Morris 3, Bowie, Mitrou-Long, Thomas, Weiler-Babb). Steals: 11 (Morris 4, Bowie 2, Mitrou-Long 2, Burton, Thomas, Weiler-Babb). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas
43
33
—
76
Iowa St.
37
35
—
72
A—14,384 (14,384).
