KU’s Devonté Graham seeks elusive victory at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum

Devonté Graham knows firsthand how difficult it is to win at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum.
“I’m 0-for-2,” said Graham, Kansas’ junior guard from Raleigh, N.C.
He endured an 85-72 loss to the Cyclones last season and an 86-81 defeat in the 14,384-seat building in his freshman campaign.
“It’s a tough place, a tough environment (but) I think we can do it if we come in focused with an aggressive mind-set,” Graham added of possibly gaining his first victory in Ames on Monday night.
Tipoff for the ESPN Big Monday contest between the Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) and Cyclones (11-5, 3-2) is 8 p.m in a building in which KU has won 24 games and lost 21.
“Going up there is a big challenge for anyone, especially for us. It’ll be a jacked-up atmosphere I’m sure,” said KU coach Bill Self, whose Jayhawk teams have compiled a 9-4 record in Hilton, which plays host to its 700th game on Monday.
Iowa State is 529-170 (.757) in the building that opened on Dec. 2, 1971. The Cyclones have won 39 of their last 43 home games, including 20 of 23 league contests.
Self is not just concerned about what figures to be a loud crowd.
“I think they are really good. I picked them to win the league,” Self said of a Cyclones team that has lost at TCU and Baylor and defeated Texas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State in league play.
“They are hard to guard, much like Oklahoma State because Burton (Deonte, 12.4 points per game) is a guard and they play him at the 4. Of course Naz (Mitrou-Long, 15.7) and Thomas (Matt, 11.3) and Monte (Morris) can shoot it so well,” Self added.
Morris, the Big 12’s preseason player of the year, hasn’t disappointed. He averages 15.5 points per game on 46.6 percent shooting (39.3 percent from three).
“He is good with the ball. His IQ is good. He can read defenses well. He just doesn’t turn the ball over,” KU’s Graham said.
Morris, who had eight assists against no turnovers in Saturday’s 84-77 loss at TCU, has dished out 30 assists while committing just one turnover in five Big 12 games. He has 93 assists and 16 turnovers this season and 644 assists and 139 turnovers for his career. He is 21 assists from tying Jeff Hornacek for first place on the school’s all-time list.
“He is a great guard. He is All-American talent, having a great year,” Self said. “He gives their team the best chance to win night in and out because he makes basketball plays. He doesn’t turn it over.”
Morris has been instrumental in Iowa State’s victories over KU the last two seasons in Ames. He had 21 points, nine assists and no turnovers last season. In 2014-15, he had 10 assists and two turnovers against the Jayhawks.
“He does whatever the game dictates he needs to do,” Self said.
KU counters with its own Big 12 player of the year candidate in Frank Mason, who has averaged 20.5 points a game with 94 assists and 41 turnovers. Graham has 78 assists and 25 turnovers.
“I think it’ll be a great matchup,” Self said.
Mason noted: “The last few years I haven’t won there as a team. I want to go up there and have us play our best basketball. I’ve watched them play a few times. They’re good.”
It’s a big game for Iowa State if the Cyclones wish to stay within striking distance of KU in the league race. Iowa State will either be one game or three games behind the Jayhawks in the standings after the final horn.
“Knocking them off, you’ve got to dive on the floor. You’ve got to get those loose balls. You have to get the rebound. You can’t take a possession off. I think that’s why they’ve been so successful,” Morris told The Star in an interview at Big 12 Media Days prior to the start of the season.
“They are a class program. I take my hat off to Bill Self and those guys over there. They do things the right way.”
Morris believes he knows KU’s formula for winning the league 12 straight years.
“Just taking care of your home court. See, that’s one thing that Kansas does very well,” Morris said. “You have to give them credit. They protect Allen Fieldhouse very well. They don’t drop any at home. They may drop one or two on the road, but as far as home, they take care of the job.”
KU has won 35 straight Big 12 games at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks have won 16 consecutive games overall since a season-opening loss to Indiana. They figure to move from No. 2 to 1 in The Associated Press and USA Today polls before the game Monday in response to No. 1 Baylor’s loss to West Virginia.
Iowa State is 2-18 all-time against No. 1 teams in the AP poll. Last year, Iowa State knocked off No. 1 Oklahoma at home, but fell to No. 1 KU at Allen Fieldhouse. Iowa State has defeated 18 of its last 22 ranked opponents in Hilton.
“It feels really good,” junior Svi Mykhailiuk said of KU’s 16-game winning streak. “We’ll just try to keep going, not think about the streak, just think about next game.”
No. 2 Kansas at Iowa State
- When: 8 p.m. Monday
- Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa
- Records: KU 16-1, 5-0 Big 12; ISU 11-5, 3-2
- Radio: 1240-AM, 98.7-FM
- TV: ESPN
Kansas at Iowa State
P
Kansas
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
C
Landen Lucas
6-10
Sr.
7.6
7.6
G
Svi Mykhailiuk
6-8
Jr.
10.8
3.4
G
Frank Mason
5-11
Sr.
20.5
x-5.5
G
Devonte Graham
6-2
Jr.
13.5
4-4.6
G
Josh Jackson
6-8
Fr.
15.6
6.7
P
Iowa State
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Darrell Bowie
6-8
Sr.
6.3
5.4
G
Monte Morris
6-3
Sr.
15.5
x-5.8
G
Naz Mitrou-Long
6-4
Sr.
15.7
4.8
G
Matt Thomas
6-5
Sr.
11.3
4.8
G
Deonte Burton
6-5
Sr.
12.4
6.9
x-assists
Kansas: Mason on Saturday passed Brandon Rush for 23rd place on KU's career scoring list (1,481 points).… The Jayhawks lead the all-time series against Iowa State 178-63. KU is 24-21 versus the Cyclones in Hilton Coliseum. Bill Self is 23-7 versus the Cyclones, 22-7 as KU coach.… KU is 57-20 on Big Monday
Iowa State: Donovan Jackson contributed 16 points off the bench in Saturday’s 84-77 loss at TCU — all 16 in the first half.… Second-year Cyclone coach Steve Prohm is 1-1 against KU.… The Cyclones have won four of the last six meetings against the Jayhawks.… Morris has 13 career games with 10 or more assists.
