No. 2 Baylor women beat Kansas

Kalani Brown scored 16 points, Nina Davis added 15 and No. 2 Baylor throttled Kansas 92-43 on Sunday.
The Bears (17-2, 6-0 Big 12) ran out to a 10-0 lead in the first four minutes and were up by 23 at halftime.
Baylor had seven field goals in the third quarter to just one for Kansas (6-11, 0-6). With a 38-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes, coach Kim Mulkey took out all of her starters.
Jessica Washington had 15 points for Kansas and Kylee Kopatich had 11.
Through the first five Big 12 games, the Bears have beaen their opponents by an average of 34.2 points.
Baylor (17-1)—Brown 5-6 6-7 16, Davis 6-7 3-4 15, Cox 5-8 3-6 13, Prince 5-7 0-0 12, Cave 4-8 3-4 11, Wallace 2-4 5-5 10, Jones 3-5 0-0 7, Chou 1-5 0-0 3, Mompremier 0-4 3-8 3, Cohen 0-1 2-4 2, Dry 0-0 0-0 0, Gulley 0-0 0-0 0, Landrum 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-55 25-38 92.
Kansas (6-11)—Washington 4-10 4-6 15, Kopatich 4-9 0-0 11, O’Neal 2-6 0-0 5, Calvert 2-18 0-0 4, Cheadle 0-5 2-4 2, Christopher 1-6 0-0 2, Umeri 1-2 0-0 2, Blair 0-0 1-2 1, Brown 0-4 1-2 1, Lott 0-1 0-0 0, Manning-Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Robertson 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 14-67 8-14 43.
Baylor
25
22
26
19
—
92
Kansas
9
15
11
8
—
43
3-Point Goals—Baylor 5-7 (Prince 2-2, Jones 1-2, Wallace 1-1, Chou 1-2), Kansas 7-19 (Kopatich 3-6, Washington 3-4, O’Neal 1-3, Calvert 0-4, Cheadle 0-1, Brown 0-1). Assists—Baylor 20 (Jones 6), Kansas 7 (Washington 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Baylor 53 (Cox 9), Kansas 31 (Kopatich 4). Total Fouls—Baylor 16, Kansas 27. A—2,655.
