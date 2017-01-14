Photo gallery: Kansas 87, Oklahoma State 80

KU's Landen Lucas (33) battles OSU's Jawun Evans (left) and Mitchell Solomon for a rebound during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
KU's Josh Jackson was a force for the Jayhawks during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play. He drove hard to the basket on OSU's Davon Dillard late in the game.
KU’s Frank Mason struggles to get a shot off over OSU’s Mitchell Solomon during the first half of Saturday’s game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Landen Lucas (33) Josh Jackson (right) met OSU's Mitchell Solomon above the rim during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
OSU's Lindy Waters (in orange) was called for a flagrant foul after wrapping his arm around the neck of KU's Josh Jackson, after Jackson stole the ball away from him during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
KU's Frank Mason (0) stood tall amongst the trees, scoring a team-high 22 points in the Jayhawks 87-80 win over OSU's Mitchell Solomon and the Cowboys Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
KU's Frank Mason (right) fakes OSU's Phil Forte off his feet before letting go of shot during the first half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Devonte' Graham is fouled by OSU's Brandon Averette as he drives to the basket during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
KU's Landen Lucas (middle) battles OSU's Mitchell Solomon (left rear) and Jeffrey Carroll for a rebound during the first half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Josh Jackson snares a rebound away from OSU's Davon Dillard (left) and Jawun Evans during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
KU's Svi Mykhailiuk swats a shot by Phil Forte out of the air during the first half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
KU's Svi Mykhailiuk throws down a alley-oop dunk over OSU's Davon Dillard during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
KU teammates Lagerald Vick (2) and Landen Lucas (33) battle OSU's Lucas N'Guessan for a rebound during the first half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
KU's Landen Lucas brushes OSU's Cameron McGriff aside and grabs a rebound during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
KU's Josh Jackson shoots over OSU's Lindy Waters during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
Kansas coach Bill Self argues with an official after a charging foul was called on Josh Jackson (left rear) during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
KU's Devonte' Graham drives between a pair of OSU defenders during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
KU's Frank Mason puts up a shot over OSU's Jawun Evans during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
KU's Frank Mason blankets OSU's Juwun Evans late during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
KU's Josh Jackson nearly sank this shot after losing his balance on a drive to the basket during the second half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
OSU caoch Brad Underwood protests a call during the first half of Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU, 87-80 to remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play.
