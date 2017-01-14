Kansas forced to fight back for 87-80 win over Oklahoma State

1:19 Icy pileup clogs Kellogg Pause

1:18 Dispatcher answers 911 call from her daughter

0:38 Crews pretreat pavement at Eisenhower airport ahead of weekend storm

1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads

11:23 Chiefs president Mark Donovan explains time change for Sunday playoff game

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:29 Mayberry Lady Panthers sing at City Hall

1:39 Who is BTK?

1:03 Roger Marshall says Paul Ryan no longer confused about dabbing