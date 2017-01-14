Kansas forced to fight back for 87-80 win over Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State, the last Big 12 basketball team to defeat Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse, looked as if it was determined to repeat the feat on Saturday afternoon.
The Cowboys, who defeated the Jayhawks in February of 2013 in Allen, led by four points at halftime before KU awakened in the second half and subdued OSU 87-80. Kansas will likely move up to No. when the new AP rankings are announced Monday.
It marked KU’s 35th straight victory in a league game in Allen and 49th in a row overall in the tradition-rich building.
Kansas guards had a productive day. Frank Mason scored 22 points, Devonté Graham 21, Josh Jackson 20 and Svi Mykhailiuk 14. Landen Lucas had 12 rebounds and seven points.
OSU (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) was led by Jeffrey Carroll, who scored 23 points. Mitchell Solomon had 16 points, all the second half.
KU (16-1, 5-0) won on a day the Jayhawks hit 44.1 percent of their shots and just 5 of 20 three-pointers, and 30 of 45 from the line.
Guards Carroll, Jawun Evans and Phil Forte combined for 31 points the first half on 12-of-28 shooting and OSU led 40-36, at halftime. Carroll hit two threes and had 14 points, while Evans hit 5 of 13 shots, no threes in one try. Forte was 2 of 6 for three and had six points the initial half.
KU, which trailed by six points early in the second half (47-41), used a 13-3 run to take its first lead of the game.
OSU regained the lead 62-61, but KU used a 5-0 run to grasp a 66-62 lead at 8:06. Graham hit a three to put KU up 65-62 and Jackson one of two free throws after a flagrant foul on OSU’s Lindy Waters.
The Jayhawks will travel to Iowa State on Monday for an 8 p.m. tipoff in Hilton Coliseum.
