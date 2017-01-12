Kansas football hires Doug Meacham as offensive coordinator

Kansas football coach David Beaty has hired Doug Meacham as his team’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach.
Meacham spent the last three seasons at TCU, where he was the co-offensive coordinator alongside Sonny Cumbie.
“I am thrilled to be adding someone of the caliber of Doug Meacham to our staff,” Beaty said in a statement. “Doug is someone I have admired for quite some time for his creativity on the offensive side of the ball. I have had to go up against him several times and it was always a huge challenge because of his ability to direct an offense. I am incredibly thankful to have him on our staff moving forward.”
With Meacham as co-offensive coordinator, the Horned Frogs were among the nation’s top 10 scoring offenses in 2014 and 2015 before falling back to 52nd last season. In 2014, Meacham also was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.
Beaty led KU’s offense last year after announcing in the spring that he was replacing former offensive coordinator Rob Likens as the Jayhawks’ playcaller. Last month, Likens left KU’s staff to become receivers coach at Arizona State.
Meacham joined the Horned Frogs after serving as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Houston in the 2013 season. He also has coordinated offenses at Samford (2002-04), Henderson State (1999-00), Jacksonville State (1997-99) and Georgia Military (1994-96).
Prior to arriving at Houston, Meacham spent eight seasons as the tight ends and inside receivers coach at Oklahoma State. He played for Oklahoma State from 1984-87 and started three years on the offensive line.
Jesse Newell: @jessenewell
