January 11, 2017 3:59 PM

Kansas football announces nonconference schedules through 2021

The Kansas City Star

With the addition of Boston College, Duke and Coastal Carolina to future schedules, the Kansas football team has finalized its nonconference slates through the 2021 season.

KU, which already had its full 2017 schedule released in December, will play games against Nicholls State (home), Central Michigan (road) and Rutgers (home) in 2018. The next season, KU will begin its home-and-home series with Boston College, playing there following games against Indiana State and Coastal Carolina at Memorial Stadium.

Boston College travels to Lawrence in 2020, as KU also hosts Wagner and plays at Coastal Carolina. The following year, KU opens with home dates against South Dakota and Coastal Carolina before playing a road game at Duke.

Though nonconference schedules from 2022-24 are not complete, KU already has some opponents set. In 2022, the Jayhawks will play at Houston and at home against Duke; in 2023, they will play host to Illinois and Houston; and in 2024, they will play at Illinois.

Future KU nonconference schedules

2018

Sept. 1 — Nicholls State

Sept. 8 — at Central Michigan

Sept. 15 — Rutgers

2019

Aug. 31 — Indiana State

Sept. 7 — Coastal Carolina

Sept. 14 — at Boston College

2020

Sept. 5 — Wagner

Sept. 19 — Boston College

Sept. 26 — at Coastal Carolina

2021

Sept. 4 — South Dakota

Sept. 11 — Coastal Carolina

Sept. 25 — at Duke

2022

Sept. 17 — at Houston

Sept. 24 — Duke

2023

Sept. 9 — Illinois

Sept. 16 — Houston

2024

Sept. 7 — at Illinois

