Jayhawks travel to meet a struggling Sooners team

Two teams headed in different directions meet Tuesday night in Norman, Okla.
Kansas moved up to No. 2 in Monday’s college basketball polls. Oklahoma has dropped six straight games and will meet KU without leading scorer Jordan Woodard (17.6 points), who’ll miss his fifth straight game without an undisclosed injury, OU coach Lon Kruger said.
“They are playing without their best player, or have been,” KU coach Bill Self said. “I think they are really young and talented. They’ve got multiple guys who can shoot it. Lon does a good job of playing to what he feels is a mismatch. They’ll try to pick on certain guys with their best offensive players. I think it will be important we are able to guard the ball.”
OU (6-8, 0-3 Big 12) will likely start a freshman, two sophomores and two juniors against KU (14-1, 3-0).
Freshman guard Kameron McGusty came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points in Saturday’s 75-64 loss at Kansas State. Sophomore guard Christian James is the squad’s leading scorer of the players available for Tuesday’s game at 10.9 points.
“We need to go with the same mindset as last year,” Self said of a 76-72 win at OU. “To win league, you’ve got to win at home and win games you have a chance to win on the road. We went to TCU and got it done (86-80 on Dec. 30). This would be a great win as far as the league race goes, to go to Norman and get it done. They have players that are dangerous.”
One Jayhawk who enters the game on an uptick is senior forward Landen Lucas, who is tied for the league lead in rebounding with Baylor’s Johnathan Motley — 11.7 in three conference games. In all games, Lucas ranks eighth in the league in boards at 6.9.
“Landen has been incredible,” teammate Svi Mykhailiuk said. “He’s rebounded the ball well. He’s really helping us on the defensive end. We need him to play that way.”
Lucas has had double-digit rebounds in three of KU’s last four games.
“Landen will be the first to tell you if you go on the road and your mindset is not to be tough and get stops, you will be fortunate to get a W,” Self said.
The 6-foot-10 Lucas had eight points and six rebounds against Texas Tech, describing Tech as a tough team to rebound against.
“They were a great rebounding team as far as blocking out,” he said. “They pretty much turned and used their arms, did whatever they could to keep me from getting to the offensive glass.
“Defensive rebounds … I had a couple fall to me. A ton weren’t coming my way. You have those nights. I was not happy with my numbers, but as long as my team wins and we do what we need to do on the court, I’m pleased.”
No. 2 Kansas at Oklahoma
- When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.
- Records: KU 14-1, 3-0 Big 12; OU 6-8, 0-3
- Radio: 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
- TV: ESPN2
P
Kansas
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Landen Lucas
6-10
Sr.
7.4
6.9
G
Svi Mykhailiuk
6-8
Jr.
10.7
3.0
G
Josh Jackson
6-8
Fr.
15.3
6.6
G
Devonte Graham
6-2
Jr.
13.0
2.9
G
Frank Mason
5-11
Sr.
19.9
4.5
P
Oklahoma
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Khadeem Lattin
6-9
Jr.
8.4
5.6
F
Kristian Doolittle
6-7
Fr.
7.1
5.4
G
Darrion Strong-Moore
6-1
Jr.
4.6
1.1
G
Rashard Odomes
6-6
So.
9.4
3.7
G
Christian James
6-4
So.
10.9
3.9
Kansas (14-1, 3-0): Coach Bill Self goes for his 400th KU win in 14 seasons. He is 16-5 against Oklahoma, 16-3 as KU coach. The Jayhawks are the only Big 12 team to own a winning record against the Sooners. After beginning the season shooting 59.2 percent from the free-throw line in 12 nonconference games, Kansas is shooting 76.1 percent during conference play.
Oklahoma (6-8, 0-3): The Sooners have lost six straight games. Freshman guard Kameron McGusty scored a career-high 20 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 2 of 3 from three-point range while making 8 of 9 foul shots, in Saturday’s loss at Kansas State. He is the first Sooner freshman with a 20-point performance since Jordan Woodard scored 23 at West Virginia in 2014. Kruger has used six starting lineups in 14 games.
