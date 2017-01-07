Kansas wears down Texas Tech 85-68

Kansas’ basketball team claimed all-time victory No. 2,200 on Saturday night thanks in part to the return of Bill Self-style defense.
The Jayhawks, who allowed 88 points in a two-point victory over Kansas State on Tuesday night in Allen Fieldhouse — and were challenged by their coach to step up the intensity on defense — held Texas Tech to 27 points the first half of a somewhat workmanlike 85-68 Jayhawk win at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Red Raiders, who were 3-of-13 from three-point land the first half, heated up for eight threes the final half, and knocked down.
No. 3 Kansas improved to 2,200-837 in program history — and 3-0 in Big 12 this season.
Frank Mason scored 26 points (11 of 12 from line), including seven in a 12-0 run that extended a 60-55 lead to 72-55 with six minutes left. Devonté Graham scored a season-high 20 points and Josh Jackson had 17.
Zach Smith and Aaron Ross had 17 points and Keenan Evans 16 for Tech, which hit 40.7 percent of its shots to KU’s 51.8 percent.
Mason scored 11 points, while Graham and Jackson added 10 as KU claimed a 37-27 lead at halftime.
KU’s 10-point halftime lead was made possible by a seven-point scoring spree in the final minute.
Jackson, who had 10 first-half points, dunked following a steal at 52 seconds. Tech’s Anthony Livingston then was guilty of a technical foul with 32 seconds left. After fouling and having words for KU’s Mason, he was approached by Lucas. Livingston bounced back, acting as if Lucas made contact with him. After having words with a ref, Livingston was hit with the T.
Mason hit three of four free throws to make it 35-27. Then on the ensuing possession, Landen Lucas hit an inside shot with two seconds on the clock, off a feed from Mason to up the margin to 10.
Graham scored 10 points as KU grabbed a 15-7 lead with 11:34 left in the first half. He hit 4 of 6 shots at that point, including 2 of 4 threes.
KU will next meet Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Norman, Okla.
Comments