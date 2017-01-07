Quick scout: Texas Tech’s defensive weakness is a KU strength

Before every KU men’s basketball game, The Star’s Jesse Newell previews the Jayhawks’ upcoming opponent with a scouting report and prediction.
Saturday’s game: Texas Tech at No. 3 Kansas, 6:15 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse (ESPN2)
Opponent’s record: 12-2
KenPom (Ken Pomeroy) Ranking: 28
Point spread: KU by 11
3 Strengths
▪ Defensive rebounding: Texas Tech is No. 1 in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, as it grabs 79 percent of opponents’ misses. This is a team mindset more than one dominant player. The Red Raiders only have one top-300 defensive rebounder on their roster (Zach Smith).
▪ Finishing at the rim: The Red Raiders have been nearly unaffected by shot-blockers, making 72 percent of their close shots (11th nationally).
▪ Ball security: Texas Tech ranks 42nd in offensive turnover rate, meaning this should be a tough opponent for KU to create steals against even if the Jayhawks turn up the pressure defensively.
3 Weaknesses
▪ Three-point defense: Texas Tech’s glaring, can’t-miss weakness is surrendering three-point shots. Opponents have taken 45 percent of their field-goal attempts from beyond the arc (14th-highest split nationally).
▪ Getting to the line: Texas Tech is below NCAA average when it comes to free-throw rate, and that’s after playing the worst nonconference schedule in the nation according to Pomeroy’s numbers.
▪ Three-point shooting frequency: Texas Tech is shooting 40 percent from three (19th nationally), but part of the reason for that is because the Red Raiders hardly ever shoot from there. Only 29 percent of the team’s attempts are outside shots (318th nationally), meaning the team’s offensive ceiling is capped by remaining mostly one-dimensional.
3 Players to Watch
Six-foot-3 guard Keenan Evans (No. 12)
Plus: Team’s go-to guy offensively who is efficient player
Plus: Good passer who leads team in assist rate
Plus: Strong three-point shooter (46 percent)
Plus: Great finisher at the rim, especially for a guard
Minus: Synergy’s logs list him as a “below average” overall defender
Six-foot-8 forward Anthony Livingston (No. 21)
Plus: Team’s second offensive option behind Evans
Plus: Rarely turns it over; 46th-best turnover rate in nation
Plus: Team’s most frequent three-point shooter (45-percent accuracy)
Plus: Rarely commits fouls, so he plays almost all minutes
Minus: Can fall in love with mid-range jumper, which has hurt his two-point percentage
Minus: Synergy also has him as a “below average” defender who especially struggles to get out to perimeter shooters
Six-foot-8 forward Zach Smith (No. 11)
Plus: Athletic player who helps in many statistical areas
Plus: Top-200 rebounder nationally on both ends
Plus: Great shot-blocker
Plus: Nearly automatic finisher at the rim
Minus: Just 10-for-48 from three in his career (21 percent)
Prediction
This game has me torn.
It seems natural to expect this to be the game that the Jayhawks’ defense breaks out. Coach Bill Self has been challenging his guys all week in the media, and guard Frank Mason admitted Thursday that most of the team’s practice on Thursday re-emphasized the team’s defensive principles.
Then again, there are reasons to believe Texas Tech isn’t the best team to get well against. One of KU’s biggest issues against TCU and Kansas State was that the two teams combined to take 48 percent of their shots at the rim. If the Red Raiders create those same opportunities while continuing to secure the ball as well as they have so far, the potential is there for another efficient offensive day against KU.
The Jayhawks still could outscore their problems as they did in those two games, but doing that is likely going to require the team taking a lot of three-pointers. That seems like a good thing — KU has made 52 percent of its threes at Allen Fieldhouse this season — but sometimes the Jayhawks seem to have a tendency to shy away from those shots when they’re looking to please their coach on the defensive end.
Add it all up, and I’m leaning toward a Texas Tech cover ... even if KU still is able to improve to 3-0 in the Big 12.
Kansas 80, Texas Tech 75
Jesse’s pick to cover spread: Texas Tech
Hawk to Rock
Much like K-State, Texas Tech’s biggest issues defensively come on three-pointers allowed, with the team’s two-guards struggling in particular. Devonté Graham has only made 4 of his last 22 three-pointers, but that shouldn’t keep him from putting up the open ones Saturday. Once again, his season-high of 18 points should be within reach.
Last game prediction: Kansas 82, K-State 66, (Actual: KU 90-88)
2016-17 record vs. spread: 6-6
Last three seasons’ record vs. spread: 47-33-2
