January 4, 2017 8:17 AM

‘Svi’ goes coast-to-coast, internet goes crazy

By Bryan Horwath

It wasn’t just the fact that the Kansas men’s basketball team beat Kansas State on Tuesday in Lawrence, it was the way it happened that had the internet abuzz.

With the game tied 88-88 in the closing seconds, Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk inbounded the ball next to the Jayhawks’ basket with 5.6 seconds to play. The junior from the Ukraine then received the ball back on a pass from just beyond the halfcourt line.

Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

Svi Mykhailiuk, Josh Jackson and Landen Lucas talk about their last-second win over Kansas State on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse.

On only two dribbles, “Svi,” as he is known, made it to the Kansas State goal for a game-winning layup as time expired. To the naked eye, it appeared that Mykhailiuk should have been called for a traveling violation, though no whistle came. Replays clearly showed that Mykhailiuk took too many steps, but it didn’t change the outcome – Kansas won, 90-88.

Immediately after the basket, social media went wild as players, fans, commentators, sports writers and Kansas state lawmakers all weighed in on the strange finish to the game between the Sunflower State rivals. Following are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

