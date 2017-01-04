KU 90, KSU 88

KU's Svi Mykhailiuk elevated over K-State's Dean Wade and hit the game winner as time ran out Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
To the delight of the Jayhawk faithful, KU's Svi Mykhailiuk (middle) hit the game winner and the celebration was on with teammates Josh Jackson. KU beat K-State 90-88 at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Josh Jackson got inside the KSU defense and tipped this missed shot in during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Landen Lucas blocks a shot by KSU's Dean Wade during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat K-State, 90-88.
Kansas coach Bill Self wasn't happy with the Jayhawks defensive effort during Tuesday night's game against K-State. In his post-game press conference, Self said this is his worst defensive team in his tenure at KU.
KU's Frank Mason ends up on top of KSU's Dean Wade as they battle for a loose ball during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Josh Jackson snares a rebound away from KSU's D.J. Johnson during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat K-State, 90-88.
KU's Frank Mason splashes a three-pointer over KSU's Isaiah Maurice during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat K-State, 90-88.
KU's Landen Lucas has a chat with an official after picking up his third and fourth fouls in quick succession during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat K-State, 90-88.
KU's Josh Jackson celebrates a three-pointer during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat K-State, 90-88.
KU's Landen Lucas, who poured in 18 points on KSU Tuesday night, Went up and over K-State's D.J. Johnson, Dean Wade and Wesley Iwundu during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat K-State, 90-88.
KU's Josh Jackson leans into KSU's D.J. Johnson to hit this shot during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat K-State, 90-88.
KU's Devonte' Graham hits a last second three pointer over KSU's Kamau Stokes to end the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Josh Jackson drove by KSU's Xavier Sneed (left) for a dunk during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Landen Lucas blocks a shot by KSU's Dean Wade during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat K-State, 90-88.
KU's Landen Lucas pulls down a rebound over KSU's Xavier Sneed during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat K-State, 90-88.
KU's Josh Jackson shoots over KSU's Dean Wade during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat K-State, 90-88.
KU's Frank Mason drives into KSU's Dean Wade on his way to the bucket during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat K-State, 90-88.
KU's Frank Mason has his shot slapped away by KSU's D.J. Johnson during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat K-State, 90-88.
KSU's Dean Wade missed this three-point attempt over KU's Devonte' Graham (4) and Landen Lucas, leaving the door open for the Jayhawks to come back and score in the last seconds of the game. KU won, 90-88.
KSU's Wesley Iwundu shoots over KU's Josh Jackson during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat K-State, 90-88.
