No. 3 Baylor women easily handle Kansas

Nina Davis and Alexis Jones each scored 16 points and No. 3 Baylor overcame a sluggish start to beat Kansas 90-43 on Sunday.
The Bears (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) shot 60 percent from the floor and limited Kansas to a 22.4 percent clip. Baylor also controlled the boards, 58-30.
The Jayhawks (6-7, 0-2) stayed in the game early, thanks in large part to Jessica Washington, who scored 11 of her 18 points in the first quarter. The Bears turned the ball over six times in the opening quarter but still led 28-19 midway through the second.
It was all Baylor after that, as it outscored Kansas 41-7 over the next 11 minutes.
KANSAS (6-7): Washington 6-23 3-4 18, Brown 2-4 0-0 5, O’Neal 2-7 0-0 5, Kopatich 2-11 0-0 4, Manning-Allen 2-6 0-0 4, Christopher 1-3 0-0 3, Calvert 1-10 0-0 2, Umeri 1-4 0-0 2, Blair 0-0 0-0 0, Cheadle 0-3 0-0 0, Lott 0-1 0-0 0, Robertson 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 17-76 3-4 43.
BAYLOR (13-1): Davis 7-7 2-2 16, Jones 5-10 4-4 16, Mompremier 3-3 9-12 15, Brown 5-6 1-2 11, Cave 3-5 0-1 6, Prince 3-6 0-0 6, Cohen 1-1 3-5 5, Cox 0-3 5-8 5, Wallace 2-3 0-0 5, Chou 1-5 1-4 4, Landrum 0-1 1-2 1, Dry 0-0 0-0 0, Gulley 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-50 26-40 90.
Kansas
13
11
10
9
—
43
Baylor
20
28
27
15
—
90
3-Point Goals—Kansas 6-30 (Washington 3-8, Brown 1-2, Christopher 1-2, O’Neal 1-5, Calvert 0-4, Cheadle 0-1, Kopatich 0-7, Robertson 0-1), Baylor 4-11 (Jones 2-4, Chou 1-3, Wallace 1-2, Landrum 0-1, Prince 0-1). Assists—Kansas 9 (Calvert 4), Baylor 22 (Wallace 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Kansas 30 (Brown 4), Baylor 58 (Mompremier 10). Total Fouls—Kansas 28, Baylor 11. A—6,501.
