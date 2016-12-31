Transfer Evan Maxwell to leave Kansas basketball team

1:30 Sedgwick County Zoo's baby gorilla is starting to crawl Pause

1:11 Fight breaks out between mall shopper and store manager

4:22 Grandfather-grandson project

1:14 Kansas' weather records for 2016

1:13 Up close and personal with Wheat State's still

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl

1:48 Christmas miniature doubles as little love story

1:28 Century II through the years