December 29, 2016 10:37 PM

No. 24 Oklahoma runs past Kansas women 84-54

Kansas’ women led the first seven minutes Thursday night before No. 24 Oklahoma took over, beating the Jayhawks 84-54 in a Big 12 Conference opener in Allen Fieldhouse.

OU (10-3, 1-0 Big 12) was led by senior Maddie Manning’s 17 points, with three teammates also in double figures.

Junior guard Jessica Washington scored 22 points to lead KU (6-6, 0-1). Sophomore McKenzie Calvert added 13.

OKLAHOMA (10-3): Manning 7-12 0-3 17, Dungee 6-9 2-2 15, Little 6-12 2-8 15, Mulkey 6-9 2-6 14, Ortiz 2-6 2-2 7, Carter 3-6 0-0 6, Pierre-Louis 1-4 2-2 4, Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Wyatt 1-1 0-0 3, Kellogg 0-1 0-0 0, Penzo 0-1 0-0 0, Treece 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-64 11-25 84.

KANSAS (6-6): Washington 8-16 4-6 22, Calvert 6-20 0-4 13, Kopatich 2-12 1-2 7, Manning-Allen 3-7 1-2 7, Christopher 1-2 0-2 3, Umeri 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Cheadle 0-4 0-0 0, O’Neal 0-4 0-0 0, Robertson 0-3 0-2 0, Totals 21-74 6-18 54.

Oklahoma

21

21

26

16

84

Kansas

14

17

13

10

54

3-Point Goals—Oklahoma 7-15 (Manning 3-5, Dungee 1-2, Little 1-3, Ortiz 1-3, Wyatt 1-1, Kellogg 0-1), Kansas 6-30 (Kopatich 2-10, Washington 2-5, Calvert 1-7, Christopher 1-1, Brown 0-1, Cheadle 0-1, O’Neal 0-4, Robertson 0-1). Assists—Oklahoma 21 (Ortiz 8), Kansas 8 (Kopatich 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma 50 (Mulkey 9), Kansas 47 (Kopatich 9). Total Fouls—Oklahoma 20, Kansas 21. A—2,574.

University of Kansas

