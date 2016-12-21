Torn ligaments end Azubuike’s season

Kansas freshman center Udoka Azubuike suffered torn ligaments in his left wrist during Tuesday’s practice and will miss the rest of the Jayhawks’ season.
“Udoka tore ligaments to his left wrist in practice Tuesday that will require surgery and he will miss the remainder of the season,” KU coach Bill Self said in a statement. “Surgery should take place in the next few weeks and doctors are confident he will make a full recovery and be full speed sometime this summer.”
Azubuike started KU’s last six games and is averaging 5 points and 4.4 rebounds. He leads the Jayhawks with 18 blocks.
A 7-footer from Nigeria, Azubuike worked his way into the starting lineup after earning more playing time during November’s non-conference schedule.
“We all feel bad for Udoka. He has worked so hard and has put himself in a position to have a tremendous impact on this year’s squad,” Self said. “This is a blow to our team, but I know that we will rally around this and Udoka will work hard to insure a full recovery.”
The injury puts a damper on the Jayhawks’ last game before a three-day holiday break. KU plays at UNLV on Thursday night.
Self’s Jayhawks are 10-3 in games immediately preceding Christmas break.
“We’ve had several teams that went home for Christmas emotionally before the game was actually played. We’ve had some teams that didn’t do that,” Self said. “We’ll emphasize with our team how important it is to keep some momentum going into the Christmas break.”
KU players will head home for the holiday and are scheduled to be back for practice Monday night.
KU has lost to Nevada, Arizona (84-67) on Dec. 23, 2008 in Tucson and Temple (77-52) on Dec. 22, 2014 in Philadelphia in pre-Christmas lumps of coal.
KU has won games right before Christmas at California in 2010, at USC in 2011, at Ohio State in 2012 and at San Diego State last season. KU also has won pre-Christmas home games over Northern Colorado, Boston College, Miami of Ohio, Cal, Georgetown and Wisconsin-Milwaukee throughout the Self era.
Self isn’t worried about distractions in Vegas heading into Thursday night’s game.
“Vegas does have a lot of glitz and glamour, they tell me,” Self said. “Where we are staying, the Renaissance (Hotel, which has no casino) … I’ve stayed there many times. That’s very limited, the glitz and glamour there at the Renaissance.
“This is a business trip. We’ll play a game and leave immediately after. This won’t be any different from going to Ames or Manhattan or Stillwater or Norman. It really won’t from our guys’ perspective. They’ll see the lights as we drive to the hotel. That will be about the only time they will.”
KU will meet a UNLV team that is rebuilding under first-year coach Marvin Menzies, who compiled a 198-111 record in nine seasons at New Mexico State. Menzies accepted the UNLV job on April 17, succeeding Chris Beard. Beard had a short tenure. He became UNLV coach on March 27 only to take over Texas Tech’s program on April 15.
“They lost a lot of guys from last year,” Self said of an 18-15 Rebels team coached first by Dave Rice, then by interim Todd Simon after Rice was fired on Jan. 10. “Their starting point guard (Patrick McCaw) is with the (Golden State) Warriors. (Stephen) Zimmerman is with the (Orlando) Magic. (Derrick) Jones is in the Developmental League somewhere (now with Phoenix Suns after playing for the Suns’ D-League team). Their starting 4-man last year (Ben Carter) is at Michigan State. They had some really good guys and lost some guys. It’s a transitional period for them.”
UNLV is 2-1 the last three games while playing without injured forwards Dwayne Morgan (shoulder) and Christian Jones (ankle).
“They’ll play zone. They’ll play man. They are capable of making shots. I think they are a dangerous team capable of giving us all sorts of problems,” Self said. “They’ve also been inconsistent. That’s not being negative. They have been. They’ve had some really good games. They’ve been all over the map. We’ve been inconsistent in some ways, too.”
This marks KU’s first game in an opponent’s arena.
KU lost to Indiana in Hawaii and beat Duke in New York and has played the rest of its games in either Allen Fieldhouse or Kansas City’s Sprint Center. UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center holds 19,522 fans, though it was estimated that 3,000 fans were in the stands for Monday’s game against Southern Illinois.
“I’m probably as excited about seeing how our team reacts in our first true road game. We’ve played away from home. This will be a little bit different,” Self said.
KU will meet TCU in the Big 12 opener on Dec. 30 in Fort Worth. The Jayhawks will play eight league games, then return to nonconference play to take on Kentucky on Jan. 28 in Lexington, Ky.
No. 3 Kansas at UNLV
- When: 8 p.m. Thursday
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
- Records: KU 10-1, UNLV 7-5
- Radio: 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
- TV: CBSSN
No. 3 Kansas at UNLV
P
Kansas
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
C
Landen Lucas
6-10
Sr.
5.9
5.0
G
Josh Jackson
6-8
Fr.
15.1
6.3
G
Svi Mykhailuk
6-8
Jr.
10.3
2.9
G
Devonte Graham
6-2
Jr.
13.4
3.1
G
Frank Mason
5-11
Sr.
20.3
4.6
P
UNLV
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Cheickna Dembele
6-11
Fr.
3.3
3.4
F
Tyrell Green
6-7
Sr.
14.1
6.4
G
Kris Clyburn
6-6
So.
9.5
5.0
G
Uche Ofoegbu
6-4
Sr.
5.6
3.6
G
Jalen Poyser
6-4
So.
14.6
2.3
x-assists
Kansas (10-1): Mason’s 18 points against Davidson moved him past Mario Chalmers into 28th place on KU’s career scoring list at 1,355. Mason has led Kansas in scoring in 9 of 11 games this season, including the last four. Graham is tied with Jackson for the team lead with 19 steals. Azubuike leads the team with 18 blocks. Jackson has 16 and Landen Lucas 10.
UNLV (7-5): UNLV is coming off Monday’s 68-61 home victory over Southern Illinois at Thomas & Mack Center. The crowd was listed as 11,758 in the 19,522-seat arena. The Las Vegas Sun’s account of the game indicated only about 3,000 fans were in the stands. The Sun’s Case Keefer wrote: “If Monday’s sparse turnout was any indication, UNLV might even be at a home-court disadvantage against the Jayhawks.” Green scored 23 points against Southern Illinois on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4 of 5 from three-point range. Green has scored 18 or more points in his last three games. He’s made eight of his last 11 threes over two games.
Comments