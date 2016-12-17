Jayhawks overcome another Davidson test with 89-71 victory

Kansas’ basketball players capped final exams week by passing a stern test provided by mid-major Davidson on Saturday night at the Sprint Center.
The Jayhawks, who had their practice time reduced the past several days because of classroom responsibilities, survived the Wildcats 89-71.
Josh Jackson and Frank Mason each had 18 points for Kansas (10-1). Jackson had eight rebounds and Mason had six rebounds and seven assists.
The Wildcats (5-4), who defeated KU 80-74 in a December 2011 game at Sprint Center, again came ready to play after a narrow 83-74 loss to North Carolina in Davidson’s last game on Dec. 7.
Davidson hit 7 of 16 threes the first half to KU’s none in eight tries and led 43-42 at the break. What’s more, the Wildcats cashed two quick threes the final half and had converted nine to KU’s none in leading 49-44 with 18:26 remaining.
KU finally hit a pair of threes (Jackson and Mason) after missing its first 11 and used an 8-0 run to regain a 52-49 lead with 15:39 left. The Jayhawks had led by as many as 12 points (29-17) in the initial half.
KU, which trailed by the early five-point margin in the second half, used a 10-2 run to bust a 58-58 tie and open a 68-60 lead at the 8:02 mark. The run continued to 18-4 and KU led 78-62 with 5:18 remaining.
Carlton Bragg, who returned from a one-game suspension, hit 3 of 4 free throws in the run, while Svi Mykhailiuk (13 points) hit a three. Landen Lucas converted a lob pass and Mason made two free throws.
Davidson forward Peyton Aldridge hit three treys the first half and scored 11 points, while forward Nathan Ekwu had eight, including a shot to beat the halftime buzzer to give Davidson the slim lead. Standout guard Jack Gibbs hit two threes the first half and had seven points.
KU, which made 48.7 percent of its shots the first half despite its three-point woes, was led by Jackson and Devonté Graham with eight points apiece.
KU used a 9-0 run to turn a 9-8 deficit into a 17-9 lead with 13:28 left in the first half. Mason had three points, Graham two, Udoka Azubuike two off a nice feed from Graham and Mitch Lightfoot two off a nice pass from Mason in the run. KU used a 12-3 run to turn a 17-14 lead into a comfy 12-point advantage — 29-17 — with 9:31 left in the half. Mykhailiuk, who started in place of Lagerald Vick, had four points, as did Jackson and Lucas.
KU’s 29-17 lead turned into a 38-37 KU deficit following a 21-8 Davidson run.
Kansas will next take on UNLV at 8 p.m. Thursday in Las Vegas. The game completes a home-and-home contract with the Runnin’ Rebels. KU defeated UNLV 76-61 in January 2015 in Allen Fieldhouse.
UNLV, led by first-year coach Marvin Menzies, took a 6-4 record into Saturday night’s game against Oregon at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. UNLV also plays Southern Illinois on Monday in Vegas prior to the KU contest.
