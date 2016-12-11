University of Kansas

December 11, 2016 4:35 PM

Kansas women rout Rhode Island

Eagle staff

Ten points from Kylee Kopatich during a critical 16-1 run in the second quarter led Kansas to a 72-36 women’s basketball victory over Rhode Island on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kopatich had 19 points for the game and hit four baskets during the run, part of KU’s 30-point second quarter that gave them a 36-17 halftime lead.

Jessica Washington added 17 points, including 8 of 13 from the free-throw line. Timeka O’Neal had 12 points for KU (4-5).

Kansas is off until a noon home game against Arizona on Saturday.

RHODE ISLAND (5-7): Wilson 5-20 0-4 12, Raysor 4-6 0-1 8, Jorgensen 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Motrechuk 1-1 1-4 3, Ward 1-5 0-0 3, Ross 1-3 0-0 2, Lassiter 0-3 1-2 1, Chaves 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 15-51 2-11 36.

KANSAS (4-5): Kopatich 8-17 0-0 19, Washington 4-10 8-13 17, O’Neal 4-8 0-0 12, Robertson 4-10 1-4 9, Cheadle 2-7 2-4 6, Brown 2-2 1-1 5, Christopher 1-2 0-0 2, Lott 1-4 0-1 2, Benoit 0-0 0-0 0, Blair 0-0 0-2 0, Umeri 0-2 0-0 0, Watts 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-63 12-25 72.

Rhode Island

7

10

13

6

36

Kansas

6

30

18

18

72

3-Point Goals—Rhode Island 4-21 (Wilson 2-9, Johnson 1-4, Ward 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Lassiter 0-3), Kansas 8-24 (O’Neal 4-8, Kopatich 3-9, Washington 1-5, Cheadle 0-1, Robertson 0-1). Assists—Rhode Island 7 (Ward 3), Kansas 16 (Christopher 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Rhode Island 32 (Ross 7), Kansas 52 (Cheadle 10). Total Fouls—Rhode Island 19, Kansas 12. A—1,995.

Related content

University of Kansas

Comments

Videos

Bill Self on KU freshman Josh Jackson: 'It's his natural instinct to be slithery'

View more video

Sports Videos