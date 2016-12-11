Kansas women rout Rhode Island

Ten points from Kylee Kopatich during a critical 16-1 run in the second quarter led Kansas to a 72-36 women’s basketball victory over Rhode Island on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kopatich had 19 points for the game and hit four baskets during the run, part of KU’s 30-point second quarter that gave them a 36-17 halftime lead.
Jessica Washington added 17 points, including 8 of 13 from the free-throw line. Timeka O’Neal had 12 points for KU (4-5).
Kansas is off until a noon home game against Arizona on Saturday.
RHODE ISLAND (5-7): Wilson 5-20 0-4 12, Raysor 4-6 0-1 8, Jorgensen 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Motrechuk 1-1 1-4 3, Ward 1-5 0-0 3, Ross 1-3 0-0 2, Lassiter 0-3 1-2 1, Chaves 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 15-51 2-11 36.
KANSAS (4-5): Kopatich 8-17 0-0 19, Washington 4-10 8-13 17, O’Neal 4-8 0-0 12, Robertson 4-10 1-4 9, Cheadle 2-7 2-4 6, Brown 2-2 1-1 5, Christopher 1-2 0-0 2, Lott 1-4 0-1 2, Benoit 0-0 0-0 0, Blair 0-0 0-2 0, Umeri 0-2 0-0 0, Watts 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-63 12-25 72.
Rhode Island
7
10
13
6
—
36
Kansas
6
30
18
18
—
72
3-Point Goals—Rhode Island 4-21 (Wilson 2-9, Johnson 1-4, Ward 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Lassiter 0-3), Kansas 8-24 (O’Neal 4-8, Kopatich 3-9, Washington 1-5, Cheadle 0-1, Robertson 0-1). Assists—Rhode Island 7 (Ward 3), Kansas 16 (Christopher 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Rhode Island 32 (Ross 7), Kansas 52 (Cheadle 10). Total Fouls—Rhode Island 19, Kansas 12. A—1,995.
